Pet of the Week: Bobles

In May of 2021, Bobles was surrendered to High Country Humane when her family could no longer care for her. Surrendering a pet is difficult for all involved. It is never easy to give up a pet, or be given up. This was exceptionally true for Bobles as she hid from staff for weeks on end. She had lived in the same home, with the same people for her entire life, and now she was in a new environment. Surrounded by faces she didn't recognize, smells that were foreign, everything was new.

Months later, Bobles has come to enjoy her new home at the shelter. She is comfortable around staff & volunteers and will run to get into a warm lap for some pets. She is so affectionate and loves one on one attention. We know what she needs most now is a home, a loving & patient one that will allow her time to adjust!

Her adoption fee has been fully sponsored! As with all of High Country Humane's animals, Bobles is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out all our adoptable animals and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

