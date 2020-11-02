Pet of the Week: Betty

"Love has no age limit" is the theme for this month because November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. There are so many reasons why adopting a senior animal is awesome, we could be listing them for hours. But the most important reason is that you're giving a home to an animal that used to be someone's pet and now they are lost and confused being at an animal shelter. They are left wondering what they had done wrong and why their family didn't want them anymore. Regardless of the fear of the unknown, they continue to love with their whole hearts. Betty is one of those cases.
Betty has been with High Country Humane since May, when she came in as a stray. She was picked up by her owners a few days later but then ended up with us again as a stray in June. This time, she was never picked up. We have been searching hard for a forever home for this 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix ever since.
Betty has a personality that has made each and every staff member fall in love. She greets you everyday with a bright smile and a wagging tail. She is obsessed with food and will absolutely anything for a little snack. Puppy dog eyes are her secret weapon. While she does enjoy her naps on comfy beds, she also cannot wait for her walks. She will wiggle and wiggle until you get the leash on her and get her outside. She is patient, kind, and ready to give you kisses on all your good or bad days.
Currently, Betty is in an adoptable foster home. This means that she doesn't have to be waiting at a shelter, she gets to be constantly loved on by her foster family (and even wear costumes for Halloween). This does mean that it can be harder for her to be seen because she isn't physically at the shelter. If you are reading this and can't adopt Betty but would like to help her out, please spread the word about the most amazing senior dog waiting for a home. Her adoption has been fully sponsored by a generous donor so her adoption fee is $0.
Together, we can get Betty into her forever home just in time for the holidays!
As with all of High Country Humane's animals, Betty is already fixed, up-to-date on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Check out more information, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."
