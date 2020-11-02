Pet of the Week: Betty

"Love has no age limit" is the theme for this month because November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. There are so many reasons why adopting a senior animal is awesome, we could be listing them for hours. But the most important reason is that you're giving a home to an animal that used to be someone's pet and now they are lost and confused being at an animal shelter. They are left wondering what they had done wrong and why their family didn't want them anymore. Regardless of the fear of the unknown, they continue to love with their whole hearts. Betty is one of those cases.

Betty has been with High Country Humane since May, when she came in as a stray. She was picked up by her owners a few days later but then ended up with us again as a stray in June. This time, she was never picked up. We have been searching hard for a forever home for this 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix ever since.