Pet of the Week: Beckham

Beckham, Beckham, Beckham. This boy is seriously the best!

When this one and a half year old boy first came to the shelter, he had to be carried in a green tub (yes, all 50 pounds of him) because he had sustained some serious bite wounds to his back legs. It is unsure how he had gotten them, but he was so determined to get help, he made his way to a good Samaritan's front door and they brought him here!

Dr. Bennett has spent weeks on fixing this gentle guy right up. He was a top notch patient, scoring extra points for all the amazing kisses he gave during late night bandage changes. Even in the beginning, when he was clearly in pain he was always so patient. He knew the medical team was going to take good care of him. Now, he is looking for his forever home and he cannot wait! He is potty trained and totally obsessed with comfy couches.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Beckham is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

