Pet of the Week: Beauty

My name is Beauty! I am a very affectionate 2-1/2 year old pitbull mix. I enjoy walking, running and playing with toys. A very active family would be ideal for me as I have loads and loads of energy. I am dog selective and would NOT do well in a home with cats. If I sound like the right lady for you, come adopt me ASAP at the Coconino Humane Assn. You can view some of our other adoptables online at coconinohumane.org.