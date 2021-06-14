 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Bean
Pet of the Week: Bean

  Updated
bean

Meet Bean! He is a spunky 2-month-old Siamese/mix kitten. As you can see, he is doing flips to get your attention so that he can go to his new home. He'll reach right out to you and perform all the silly kitty antics you request. He is in the lobby of the Coconino Humane Association where he has been keeping the staff and visitors entertained. He is certain to bring a smile to your face. You can also see additional adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

