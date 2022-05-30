 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | BANDIT

Pet of the Week: Bandit

  • 0
Bandit

Where are our hound lovers at!? Bandit has been adoptable for three weeks now and she is SO ready for a forever home!

This beautiful girl is about 6 years old and weighs 50 pounds! She was found running around Dog Town Lake with no owners in sight. Now, she is looking for a forever home! She loves with other dogs, just be sure to bring yours for a meet and greet. She also loves going out for walks and exploring her surroundings. Her foster says she is "the sweetest, gentlest hound ever, loyal and devoted." She will make a wonderful addition to any home!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Bandit is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. To get in touch with her foster, TEXT (801) 558-8266! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)