Pet of the Week: Bandit

Where are our hound lovers at!? Bandit has been adoptable for three weeks now and she is SO ready for a forever home!

This beautiful girl is about 6 years old and weighs 50 pounds! She was found running around Dog Town Lake with no owners in sight. Now, she is looking for a forever home! She loves with other dogs, just be sure to bring yours for a meet and greet. She also loves going out for walks and exploring her surroundings. Her foster says she is "the sweetest, gentlest hound ever, loyal and devoted." She will make a wonderful addition to any home!