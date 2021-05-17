Pet of the Week: Bandit

My name is Bandit and I am a 3-year-old Heeler mix. I have resorted to acting a bit loud in my kennel. I have learned that the more I bark, the more people will notice me, even though they are all saying, "Shhhhhh." I am only trying to tell everyone that I want to go outside and play with them. It isn't really my fault that I am so verbal. How else am I supposed to get people's attention when all the other dogs are trying to talk to them, too? Once I am taken outside to play and I get your undivided attention, I stop barking. I turn into a super good boy!

I came from a home, but my previous owner packed up the house leaving me locked up inside. They never come back for me! I was very confused, but I didn't take it too hard. I forgive easily and I am really eager to please.

I am affectionate and playful with other dogs and the people in my life. I have puppy-like energy, which means I need a lot of exercise and boundaries! Take me running or for a long walk (I will love it!). Cuddle me on the couch (I will snuggle right in!). Teach me, give me a job, pet me, play with me, spend time with me. I will love you for life! Come meet me at the Coconino Humane Assoc and check out some of the other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.

