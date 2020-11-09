Pet of the Week: Baloo

My name is Baloo! I am a 3 year old Pointer mix. I came to the shelter as a stray found in New Mexico. I am easily annoyed by other animals and for that reason I would do best as the only dog in the home. Young kids are a no-no, too, as I am rather nervous. I do however appear to get along with cats. In the shelter, I am very fearful in my kennel and will bark at the gate. For this reason, I am not on the main adoption floor and am being kept in a quieter place where I get less stressed out. If you would like to meet me please come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. and ask for Tal. He is the person I trust the most. I would love to trust you too and become your loving companion. Visit coconinohumane.org to check out some of our other adoptable pets online.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.