Pet of the Week: Baloo

My name is Baloo! I am a 3 year old Pointer mix. I came to the shelter as a stray found in New Mexico. I am easily annoyed by other animals and for that reason I would do best as the only dog in the home. Young kids are a no-no, too, as I am rather nervous. I do however appear to get along with cats. In the shelter, I am very fearful in my kennel and will bark at the gate. For this reason, I am not on the main adoption floor and am being kept in a quieter place where I get less stressed out. If you would like to meet me please come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. and ask for Tal. He is the person I trust the most. I would love to trust you too and become your loving companion. Visit coconinohumane.org to check out some of our other adoptable pets online.