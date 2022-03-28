Pet of the Week: Aspen

Meet Aspen: the robust senior kitty that rules the roost here at the shelter. Aspen has been with us for about 3 weeks now but he acts like he has lived here forever. When you walk into his room, aka his kingdom, you will often find him sprawled out on the floor. He will sweetly ask for belly rubs but don't stop! Or else Aspen will come chasing after you for more.

This 12-year-old is one lucky guy too. He was wandering around a neighborhood for months until some nice folks started feeding him. They noticed he was front declawed and brought him to us! Who knows how long Aspen had been taking care of himself, but it's a dangerous world out there for a cat to be lacking their best defense system. We are happy to have him safely indoors now.

Aspen's adoption fee is only $25. As with all High Country Humane's animals, Aspen is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

