Pet of the Week: Ash

My name is Ash. If you are looking for an intelligent and trainable dog, look no further, you found me! I know sit, lay down, stay, shake (with both paws), roll over and spin. I have a hard time meeting people in my kennel so if you are interested in meeting me, please ask someone on the Coconino Humane Assoc. staff for assistance. Originally I was found on the reservation but I may have been dumped or lost as I came to the shelter fully trained. I would do best in an active home. Being a 3-year-old female Catahoula mix, I need a LOT of exercise! Without this 'entertainment', I may be destructive as working dogs who need lots of activities can be. I am eager to learn and please if you have the time. I love toys as well and am not picky about what toys. I can be dog selective, so if you have any dogs in the home I would need to meet them before going home and probably would be best as an only dog. Come check me out at the CHS and see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.