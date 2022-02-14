Pet of the Week: Apollo

At our shelter, we get all different kitties needing new homes. Seniors, special medical cases, litters and litters of kittens, and shy cats! Apollo is one of those shy cats that needs a loving home. He had a hard start to life and is playing a bit of catch up but he is more than ready to find a family to spend forever with!

Apollo is a 6-month-old orange tabby boy. He is currently in an adoptable foster home, where he is gaining confidence over time! With the support of his foster family, he is sprawling out in open areas and striking up conversations with the humans.

Apollo's adoption fee has been partially sponsored, it is now only $25. As with all High Country Humane's animals, he is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

