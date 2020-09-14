Pet of the Week: Ansel

My name is Ansel and I am a very handsome one and a half year male. The photographer taking this picture is probably as famous as my namesake, Ansel Adams, but I am not too interested in sitting still for her. I just came to the Coconino Humane Association yesterday and I am very eager to go to my new home. I don’t want to sit around and wait. You can visit me at the shelter; I am sure you will fall in love with me! You can also see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org ( but you won’t need to because you are going to want ME!)