 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Annie
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: ANNIE

Pet of the Week: Annie

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annie

This 7-month-old puppy named Annie is counting on the fact that she is so cute she can win a place at your Thanksgiving table. Actually, if you are celebrating the holiday outdoors it could be a perfect time to start training. You could teach her not to beg for food regardless how sweet she looks at you with her big brown eyes. Okay, maybe you would give in. After all it is a time to be thankful. She would be happy to try her wiles on you if you come to the Coconino Humane Association to meet her. Or you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

FlagLive! Breaking News