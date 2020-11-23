Pet of the Week: Annie

This 7-month-old puppy named Annie is counting on the fact that she is so cute she can win a place at your Thanksgiving table. Actually, if you are celebrating the holiday outdoors it could be a perfect time to start training. You could teach her not to beg for food regardless how sweet she looks at you with her big brown eyes. Okay, maybe you would give in. After all it is a time to be thankful. She would be happy to try her wiles on you if you come to the Coconino Humane Association to meet her. Or you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org