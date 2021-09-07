Pet of the Week: Angie

Hi, I'm Angie! What is a good looking girl like me doing at the Coconino Humane Association shelter for 3 months? All these puppies get adopted right away and a 1 and a half year old girl like me is still waiting around! You know those puppies can be really annoying, all that chewing and destroying stuff! On the other hand, I am an Australian Shepherd mix, medium-sized dog who would make a great addition to your family. I am past that silly stage and ready to be a mature family addition. Please come to check me out or visit other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org