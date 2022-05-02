 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | ANGELINA

Pet of the Week: Angelina

Angelina is a super sweet dog in foster care that hasn't had much luck in finding a forever home yet! She has been adoptable for two months now and can't wait for a forever home of her own.

Angelina is about 2 years old and 50 lbs. Once she gets comfortable with her people, her personality really shines! She loves attention from people and other dogs but she isn't pushy about it. Her calmer demeanor is paired with bursts of puppy playfulness, making her the perfect girl! She would also probably be OK with kids. She is potty trained and will be a great match for many types of forever homes.

To contact her foster family about doing a meet & greet, please text (928) 699-7987.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Angelina is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

