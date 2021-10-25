Pet of the Week: Ally

Looking for a petite cat who wants to be your only companion? Then Ally is your gal!

This sweet kitty is about a year old and shelter life is really getting her down. She's become very sad waiting for her forever home and we can't wait until someone sweeps her off her feet from our local Petsmart.

Ally is extremely affectionate, she just wants to be pet all the time! She will make such a wonderful snuggle companion. And the only thing she loves as much as human attention is food -- this girl can eat. She is not fond of other kitties and we don't know how she is/would be with doggies.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Ally is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. To meet Ally, head to the Petsmart on South Plaza Way between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and an adoption counselor can help you out, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

