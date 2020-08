Alfred von Wigglebottom, a 1-year-old retriever mix, is a very friendly, excited guy who would love to meet you. He looks a little funny due to the fact that his lower jaw is smaller than his top jaw but he is still very handsome. He seems to get along with other dogs but doesn’t care for cats. You can visit him at the Coconino Humane Association or check out other available pets at coconinohumane.org