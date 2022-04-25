 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | ALFALFA

Pet of the Week: Alfalfa

Alfalfa

A good Samaritan brought Alfalfa to the Coconino Humane Association after finding him wandering in Apache County. No one knows how long he had been on his own but he has adapted to his new life among caring people very easily. This 1-year-old retriever/labrador/Australian cattle dog mix quickly learned to walk on leash and cuddle with humans. He had an abscess on his head and the removal produced a scar that makes him even more unique! He is a quiet, sweet dog that should be a wonderful addition to any home. He is eager to make you happy! He is in a foster home today because the Coconino Humane Association took in many pets from families evacuated from the fire. But you can just call to see if Alfalfa is back at the shelter. If you are interested in other adoptable pets, they can be seen on coconinohumane.org

