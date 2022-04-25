A good Samaritan brought Alfalfa to the Coconino Humane Association after finding him wandering in Apache County. No one knows how long he had been on his own but he has adapted to his new life among caring people very easily. This 1-year-old retriever/labrador/Australian cattle dog mix quickly learned to walk on leash and cuddle with humans. He had an abscess on his head and the removal produced a scar that makes him even more unique! He is a quiet, sweet dog that should be a wonderful addition to any home. He is eager to make you happy! He is in a foster home today because the Coconino Humane Association took in many pets from families evacuated from the fire. But you can just call to see if Alfalfa is back at the shelter. If you are interested in other adoptable pets, they can be seen on coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Alfalfa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for all residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545, due to the fast-moving Tunnel Fire.
Hundreds of residents are under evacuation after a fast-moving, wind-fueled wildfire whipped through 6,000 acres northeast of Flagstaff on Tue…
The Tunnel Fire exploded Tuesday from 11 to 6,000 acres near the Timberline neighborhood east of Flagstaff, forcing area evacuation orders to …
The Tunnel Fire reached 21,164 acres Saturday as crews brace for another day of windy conditions.
The Tunnel Fire continued to grow northeast of Flagstaff on Wednesday, with high winds again pushing the blaze to a staggering size of 19,712 acres.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office arrested two separate people for allegedly attempting to enter neighborhoods evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire.
Fire crews made headway on the Tunnel Fire Friday, increasing containment of the 21,087-acre blaze to 3%.
“I woke up and the house was filled with smoke,” Heather said. The first thing she did was text her husband. Then they got on the internet and found that their neighborhood had been told to get “Set,” by the Coconino County Sheriff’s office. The next step would be “Go” — evacuate your homes. She had not heard any order for “Ready,” but that didn’t matter now. A fire was coming.
Tunnel Fire, Day 2 updates: Fire reaches 19,712 acres, still 0% contained; Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday
Officials said the Tunnel Fire swelled to more than 16,000 acres overnight with no containment Wednesday.
Kathy Oliver’s home, which doubles as a horse rescue, was one of several properties destroyed in the Tunnel Fire this week. She has been livin…