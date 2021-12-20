 Skip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK: ADELAIDE

Pet of the Week: Adelaide

  • Updated
Adelaide

Adelaide is a gorgeous 6.5-year-old female that came into the shelter feeling very sick. Luckily, she was able to go into a foster home where she got the TLC she needed. She feels so much better and is ready to find her forever home.

Her foster mom says she is basically the perfect kitty - she loves to snuggle, and will sleep in your arms all night long. So far, she has liked living with other kitties, although she would also do fine as a single cat in the home! She's very easy going, super playful and the sweet cat you could meet.

Currently, her adoption fee is waived! As with all High Country Humane's animals, Adelaide is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. To contact her foster family about doing a meet & greet please email remington.stoddard@gmail.com. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

