Pet of the Week: Abe

“I’m more of a dog person. Cats are just too independent and aloof for me! But I can’t have a dog right now. What should I do?!” We’ve got your solution right here! Adopt Abraham, the dog in cat’s clothing!

If you are looking for a friendly pet that is ready for snuggle time whenever you need it, Abraham is your guy. He absolutely loves people and is always on the search for a lap to cuddle up in. He’d really prefer to be the center of your attention in his furever home. After 5 years of rough living on the streets (with the scars to prove it!), Abraham is ready to just relax and not worry about defending his stuff from other animals.

Did we mention his curled tail? Surprise your friends with the smallest husky you've ever seen! Come adopt this unique boy today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Abraham is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

