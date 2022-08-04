Pedestrian hit and killed near Butler Motel 6 in Flagstaff

A 56-year-old Flagstaff man was killed Wednesday night while crossing the road near Motel 6 on East Butler Avenue. The crash happened after dark.

Kee Begay was hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He died on the scene.

Flagstaff police officers who responded called a detective and crash reconstruction team to launch an investigation. Police said they do not believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

For his part, the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with responding officers.

Investigators performed a field sobriety test and said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.