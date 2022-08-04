Pedestrian hit and killed near Butler Motel 6 in Flagstaff

Pedestrian hit, killed in car crash near Butler Motel 6

A 56-year-old Flagstaff man was killed Wednesday night while crossing the road near Motel 6 on East Butler Avenue. The crash happened after dark.

Kee Begay was hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He died on the scene.

Flagstaff police officers who responded called a detective and crash reconstruction team to launch an investigation. Police said they do not believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

For his part, the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with responding officers.

Investigators performed a field sobriety test and said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 40

Flagstaff police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist following a crash on Interstate 40.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a motorcycle and tractor-trailer both tried to make a left turn onto westbound Country Club Drive to exit the freeway. The turning truck’s trailer hit the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Phoenix woman named Sheri Gustafson.

Gustafson was killed in the crash. Detectives and an accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.

The truck driver willingly submitted to a sobriety test called a DRE (Drug Recognition Expert). For the test, he was transported to the Flagstaff Police Department. There, investigators determined that he had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This crash is still under investigation. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Joe Gilbert at 928-679-4120, or email at jdgilbert@flagstaffaz.gov.

Storm in metro Phoenix causes flight delays, power outages

PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms dropped more than a half inch of rain on much of metro Phoenix on Thursday morning, causing power outages and delaying dozens of flights out of Sky Harbor International Airport.

Southwest Airlines workers said lightning struck a generator, causing a server to go down and delay dozens of the carrier’s flights for several hours.

Utility companies said nearly 6,000 households in metro Phoenix lost power at the height of the storm around 5 a.m.

Fire officials in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria said a supermarket’s roof partially collapsed about 30 minutes before its scheduled 6 a.m. opening.

There were no reported injuries and investigators were trying to verify the collapse was storm-related.

In northwestern Arizona, Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of a man was recovered from a wash east of Kingman a few hours after heavy rain hit that area Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies said a pickup truck was spotted submerged in sand and a body later identified as 64-year-old Steven Jerome Tucker of Kingman was found in the vehicle.