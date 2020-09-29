Peak Heart & Vascular opens Flagstaff office

Doctor of Nursing Practice Megan Engbring, who used to work at NAH, said she does not see the two cardiology practices as competitors, but instead as allies in the effort to improve the health of the entire northern Arizona community.

Engbring has worked in cardiology in Flagstaff for seven years and was one of the first patients at Flagstaff Family Care when it opened in 2006. She also worked there in primary care before transitioning to cardiology. This connection helped to spark Peak Heart & Vascular’s new office, which is located just two suites over from the clinic’s spot in the Yale Plaza.

“What I loved about Cindy’s idea to bring more cardiology here is just to increase the capacity for cardiology services. There is the demand for it, the patients feel it just in the volume. It’s hard for any one group to service all of northern Arizona,” Engbring said, explaining that, historically, there were cardiology outreach clinics throughout the region.

A benefit of the pandemic, she said, has been the ability to reach some of these more remote patients through the expansion of telemedicine, one of Peak Heart & Vascular’s specialties.