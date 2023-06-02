It’s not an easy task to walk through the doors of Coconino County’s juvenile court.

A metal detector looms over the path to a courtroom, juvenile detention, and a number of services children and families often only encounter on their worst days.

To make walking through those doors and tackling everything beyond them a little bit easier, Coconino County Juvenile Court has added some new staff members to their ranks.

One wears a perpetual smile and dense curly fur. His name is Blue, and he’s an outgoing labradoodle who will march straight up to any newcomer for a big snugly hello.

Blue is a mirror image of his handler, Lionel Scott, who more often than not is dressed head to toe in his K9 partner’s namesake color.

Scott is the probation supervisor at Juvenile Court. Dressed in a pair of jeans and a Dodgers baseball cap, he is a ball of energy -- which, consequently, is the exact the phrase he used to describe his K9 co-worker and brand-new round-the-clock companion.

Blue and Scott will work together in Juvenile Detention, and eventually be sent out to schools across the county for outreach and community-based crime prevention.

“It’s not something you see every day. You don’t [usually] get to have animals back in a detention center,” Scott said. "Having him back there -- and he goes back once or twice a day -- it just brightens up their day. I mean, it’s better than just sitting in their rooms or just doing homework and stuff. They can actually have a companion back there. He really enjoys it, and they enjoy it.”

Coconino County Juvenile Court is one of the only certified trauma-informed court agencies in the United States. While its role sometimes involves dishing out punishment, Scott says the primary goal of Juvenile Court is to build brighter futures, encourage good choices and help kids to tackle obstacles.

Blue will play a big role in that process. He’s one of two new facility dogs acquired just two months ago by Coconino County Juvenile Court. It’s nearly impossible not to smile when you see Blue and his fellow facility dog Franklin.

Franklin, like Blue, has jet-black fur. He’s been trained, like Blue, to be a fully fledged service dog capable of passing public access tests.

Unlike Blue, Franklin is mellow. He’s an English Labrador with a slightly square head and a caring pair of chocolate-brown eyes.

His job is a little bit different than Blue’s, as is his origin story.

Whereas Franklin’s curly-furred companion is the first to tackle tail-wagging meet-and-greets, Franklin is more likely to hang back and sit quietly — at least until the treats come out.

Franklin’s handler is Nicole Snow, a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) coordinator. She is measured, calm.

Whereas Scott and Blue drip with enthusiasm and glimmer combined with youthful energy, Snow and Franklin both exude calm. Their kind, amiable temperament has the power to settle a room and set a person at ease.

In many ways, Franklin might resemble Fanta, the facility dog who has served for years as a pillar of support for victims of crime at Victim Witness Services of Northern Arizona.

“I had been talking about eventually wanting a courthouse dog,” Snow said. "With Fanta in the community, we had seen that it was a possibility -- having dogs partner with people to work with children and families in crisis."

Now, she lives and works with Franklin, who is similar to Fanta in both color and breed, but also in his job description and disposition. Years Fanta’s junior, he will work most often in the courtroom or in therapy settings.

“Franklin, he’ll be working with the dependency unit, the CASA unit,” Snow said. “We deal with children that are in the foster care system and families that have had their children removed. He’ll be working with special advocates and also working with children.”

Canine connections

Both Franklin and Blue came from Assistance Dogs of the West (ADW), based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. At ADW, the dogs choose their jobs. They also choose their handlers.

“In order for a dog to pick me, I had to go to Santa Fe three times. I met about 15 different dogs. Actually, the first time I went out to Santa Fe, I met Blue,” Snow said. “Blue is an absolutely fantastic dog. When I worked with him, I was like, 'I don’t know if he’s the dog for me.' His energy is really amped up. He’s fantastic, but he wasn’t my match.”

In her case, the third time was the charm. She met Franklin, and he had an attitude that was perfectly calibrated for supporting children and youth in the courtroom.

Blue was the first dog Scott met, and it was love at first sight.

“It was really weird. Meeting him for the first time, it was like, if I was a dog this would be me,” Scott said. “It felt like he was picking me.”

For the first month, both handlers worked on bonding with their dogs and on foundational training.

On the first day, the handlers were practicing walking with their leashes in hand — and no dogs attached. After a few moments, the dogs, off-leash, fell into step beside their handlers. Blue went straight to Scott after only an hour of interaction. Franklin took his place by Snow’s side.

The bonds between the dogs and their handlers were forged quickly.

“I don’t think any of us realized, especially them, just how much work they were going to have to put into it. They’ve done a really good job. Its 24/7 work,” said Israel Garcia, the deputy director of juvenile court. “I remember those first couple weeks. They were burnt out.”

Scott likens the experience to having a newborn. It’s an adjustment in every aspect of the handler’s lives. The handlers were adding a new dog to their existing families while developing important professional skills and bonds on the clock. Even the meal plan for Franklin and Blue took some adjustment.

The cost of both dog’s meals, at least, are covered.

Franklin’s acquisition and ongoing care are sponsored by Coconino County CASA for Kids, a local nonprofit that supports the work of court-appointed advocates through fundraising.

Blue’s care is paid for through probation fees and state funding.

Every cost, both emotionally and literally, associated with the dogs is more than worth it, Scott said.

“I appreciate them, because I have passion for this work like nobody’s business, and I didn’t think anyone could match my passion for this until I met Blue. He’s way better at it, and he has more passion just to make the world a better place for kiddos and whoever needs it,” he said.

Scott said he remembers the first time he took Blue into detention. He was nervous about the experience, but Blue wasn’t at all.

“We were taking a kiddo to court and they were like, ‘Can you bring your dog back?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ I brought him back and I was super nervous. He was fine. I let him walk around the pod area. Then, he just went and introduced himself. Because I used to work back in detention, I’ve never seen a kid light up like they did when being with a dog,” Scott said.

Franklin’s first day on the job was memorable, too.

“I brought him into court. It was the first time he met a child in court," Snow said. "He just sat by their feet and the child pet him the whole court appearance. He usually sticks by me, but in that moment he went to the child and sat with them. A dog’s ability to connect with people can happen so much quicker than we can. He was able to connect with that child way quicker than I ever would have been in that moment. I think that’s the power of the dogs.”

Both dogs will play an increasingly critical role in the trauma-informed work that’s done through the court, Snow said.

“We are with people on the worst days of their life. Any way that we can connect with people and dogs -- and dogs can do it faster than we can sometimes. There’s research that shows dogs lower cortisol levels and increase oxytocin. There’s a scientific part about it,” Snow said. “We’re just trying to figure out new ways to connect with our community, to be present with people on their worst days in a kind and compassionate way. The dogs are part of that philosophy.”

Garcia hopes that Blue in particular will help steer young people clear of criminal behavior early.

“We talk about everything kind of as trauma-informed. Everybody has trauma. Meeting those needs is what the dogs do. They help relieve that,” Garcia said. “Also, people tend to open up more and get more comfortable. When we’re trying to give drug abuse education, the kids are more comfortable and open to learning.”

By August, Blue should be able to start classroom work. Both dogs still have some miles to travel in training, and they’ll be gradually increasing their workloads along the way.

In the interim, it’s clear how much care, devotion, and even delight the dogs and their handlers take in their work and in one another.