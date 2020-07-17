Paul Deasy alleges bias in planned KAFF News mayoral forum, KAFF calls bunk

As the mayoral primary nears, KAFF News is gearing up for the election season’s first in-person candidate forum. But now, one candidate says they will not be attending.
In a press release Friday, mayoral candidate Paul Deasy announced he would not be taking part in the planned forum on July 22, and alleged that the event was biased against him.
KAFF News Director Dave Zorn, who will be moderating the forum, called the allegations of bias a false and unwarranted shot by the Deasy campaign.
“I don't see where this came from, and it was definitely an unfair and unwarranted shot by his campaign,” Zorn told the Arizona Daily Sun. “I mean he was involved in a city council [forum] two years ago. He knows how I operate and how things go. I don’t play favorites with anybody, everything right down the middle. I do these things for the voters.”
Deasy has taken part in previous forums hosted by the Coconino County Democratic Party and the Flagstaff branch of the American Association of University Women in recent weeks.
Deasy did not respond to requests for further comment by the Arizona Daily Sun. But in his release, he suggested voters go to his website to view previous forums.
“For the public to have faith in this practice, forums must be fair and impartial. They should not be initiated, choreographed and financed by any one candidate’s campaign supporters,” Deasy’s press release read. “Mr. Deasy will gladly engage in future candidate forums sponsored by organizations that have transparent procedural rules and impartial moderators.”
Zorn said the questions will not be given to any of the participants prior to the forum.
Deasy has appeared for interviews several times on KAFF News since he announced his candidacy for mayor.
“I have been open and honest with him from the start on this,” Zorn said. “Paul and I have gotten along pretty well over the years. I think of him as a good guy, a family guy, but for him to take a shot like this was unwarranted and false.”
Without Deasy, only Councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard will be taking part in the debate.
All three candidates are vying to take the position of mayor being vacated by Coral Evans, who is seeking state office. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the August primary election will move on to the November general election.
Updated for correction at 6:30 p.m. on July 17.
