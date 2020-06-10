Patients return to Flagstaff providers for medical care

Following a noticeable absence during the height of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order, local medical practices are starting to see their patients return for routine care.
At its slowest point in mid-April, Mountain View Pediatrics was down 63% of its normal sick visits and 68% of well visits. The practice is just starting to see patients return for telemedicine or in-person visits, but not yet in pre-pandemic quantities.
“The normal visits are just not there. It’s so strange,” said Dr. Lauren Hayward. “I’m scared that someone is going to come in a very severe state because they were too scared to come in or too scared to go to the ER.”
The practice has established a new routine of accepting patients for well visits and vaccinations in its clinic in the NorthStar Medical Building, while doing drive-up sick visits in the parking lot in the afternoons. Individual doctors now see only one of the two types of patients and the waiting room has been completely eliminated. Using the practice’s recordkeeping system, patients can text when they arrive so when they proceed upstairs, they can be ushered directly into an exam room.
Like other practices, all patients and employees are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to entering.
“It used to be a thing back in the day where doctors would power through [an illness], but now that’s completely changed,” said Dr. Mary Iles. “For any kind of infectious symptom, we’re staying home.”
For those who are able to come into work, a full day no longer looks the same, with the practice now averaging three families an hour instead of its normal five due to the additional space added between appointments for social distancing and preparation time.
“It’s probably nice for families because they’re getting into rooms quickly, but as a business, it’s not the same revenue. We’re not seeing the same volume. Even if we’re full right now, it’s not the same ‘full’ we had six months ago,” Hayward said, noting the practice qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program through the CARES Act, helping it avoid any employee layoffs to date.
The team expects the worst is still to come, though, when monsoons will hinder drive-up visits and children return to school, causing cases of other infectious diseases to rise. Mountain View has been in communication with other pediatrics practices to determine how best to see patients as COVID-19 continues.
“Sometimes we’re making decisions by the hour, changing policies. We have done that so many times,” said Dr. Ron Tuckman. “We start in the morning with one thing and by the afternoon, that is not working and we move on to something else.”
New protocols and challenges
As patients return for care, they are met with many of the same health and safety procedures that were established back in March as the coronavirus first spread to Flagstaff, especially the request to wear a face masks when visiting a medical facility in-person.
At East Flagstaff Family Medicine, employees are fully covered in personal protective equipment and barricades are in place to separate “clean” from “dirty” areas — based on exposure to patients — and to reduce patient interactions with staff, said Stephanie Johnson, the practice’s office manager.
“Until cases drop significantly in our area, we’ll continue as we are,” Johnson said of the new procedures. “Just with our geographic location to the Navajo Nation and areas that have the higher numbers, I think we need to be cautious.”
Even after switching most of its services to telemedicine, the practice is still down about 50% of its total visits, which Johnson attributes to the lack of pre-employment screenings, which normally make up a large portion of its business.
At nearby North Country HealthCare, telemedicine, curbside evaluations and reallocation of staff have been supporting the health center through a “really troubling drop in patients,” according to Dr. Brandon Abbott.
But now many patients want physical visits again, only to be disappointed.
“The overall concern for all of us in the healthcare industry is that as businesses are opening, people are letting their guard down and congregating in groups,” Abbott said. “Things are definitely not back to normal. The telemedicine visit, as part of the care plan, is probably here to stay.”
Dentists, in particular, are struggling to return to normal operations after performing only emergency procedures during the statewide closures. Even as some personal protective equipment has become more widely available to medical providers, Abbott said dentists like those at North Country are struggling to find high-level protective equipment, like N95 respirators. Alternatives like pressure hoods only make it more difficult for communication with patients.
“Nearly all the procedures aerosolize saliva and dental bits,” Abbott said. “And if a patient can’t understand a dentist or vice-versa because they’re in a pressure hood with constant white noise going through their ears, it really changes the experience significantly.”
Abbott is hopeful solutions to this challenge, as well as the balance between telemedicine and in-person care, will help improve healthcare in the long term so it is focused more on patient outcomes than the number or type of visits to a medical facility.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
