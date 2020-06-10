Patients return to Flagstaff providers for medical care

For those who are able to come into work, a full day no longer looks the same, with the practice now averaging three families an hour instead of its normal five due to the additional space added between appointments for social distancing and preparation time.

“It’s probably nice for families because they’re getting into rooms quickly, but as a business, it’s not the same revenue. We’re not seeing the same volume. Even if we’re full right now, it’s not the same ‘full’ we had six months ago,” Hayward said, noting the practice qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program through the CARES Act, helping it avoid any employee layoffs to date.

The team expects the worst is still to come, though, when monsoons will hinder drive-up visits and children return to school, causing cases of other infectious diseases to rise. Mountain View has been in communication with other pediatrics practices to determine how best to see patients as COVID-19 continues.

“Sometimes we’re making decisions by the hour, changing policies. We have done that so many times,” said Dr. Ron Tuckman. “We start in the morning with one thing and by the afternoon, that is not working and we move on to something else.”

New protocols and challenges