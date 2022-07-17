Past and pending: The Shins bring Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour to the Orpheum

Last year marked 20 years since indie pop darlings The Shins released their debut album Oh, Inverted World. The album, and single, New Slang, which had been released just months prior, was a slingshot for the band. It catapulted them from a small Albuquerque-based following to worldwide recognition and into a nice little record deal with Sub Pop. As the seminal album approached its 20th anniversary, The Shins front man James Mercer took to the studio with renowned engineer Bob Ludwig, who’s worked with the likes of Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and more, for a remaster of the album.

Next step: a 20th anniversary tour. But then, you know the story: global pandemic, shutdowns, and the tour, as with live performance everywhere, was put on a pause. Now, what was supposed to be a 20th anniversary tour is officially the Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour. And for the first time in the band’s history, The Shins will bring their tour through Flagstaff, at the Orpheum on Friday, August 5.

In some ways, a 21st birthday celebration is more fitting for an album that feels so deeply rooted in youth, nostalgia, and cautious optimism about the future. Mercer has gone on record about his propensity for pop structures, and that’s apparent in Oh, Inverted World, but there is still a sense of ambiguity lingering on menacing, hovering in a dissonant chord or looming in ghostly pads and voices. Since Oh, Inverted World, that blending of simplicity and surprise has always defined The Shins, but 20 years later, Mercer says it’s now about knowing when to split the difference between the two.

“When I'm writing a song, I spend a fair bit of time trying to make it as surprising as I can,” Mercer says. “I still do that, but now I’m a bit more willing to have a song be straight. And if that's what it wants, just let it be simple chords. Don't push too hard. Let it be an enjoyable song just on its own. I think I've opened up to simplicity.”

Since their 2001 debut, The Shins released four studio albums, and Mercer has gone on to form Broken Bells with Danger Mouse (Brian Burton). Adding in the several years in the ‘90s Mercer spent with previous bands, it’s almost three decades of music. What keeps Mercer going after all those years? In a word: “diligence.”

“There's a certain amount of motivation to get things done that is required,” Mercer said. “When you are a kid and you're looking at these bands it just looks like tons of fun, and there's plenty of moments that are really fun, but you do have to be a pretty hard-working person. I think that's something that people would be surprised by—how often you're uncomfortable and need to do it anyway.”

If you go …

What: Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour

When: Friday, August 5

Where: Orpheum Theater, 15 West Aspen Avenue

Cost: $45 general admission, $162 VIP package