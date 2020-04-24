Participants invited to 48-hour global COVID-19 challenge

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The MIT COVID19 Hackathon Challenge, of which Northern Arizona University is a partner, will be bringing together the nation’s creative problem-solvers to address the needs of the upcoming surge of COVID-19 in Africa.

Individual engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs and more will be assigned to teams and joined by mentors and industry partners to come up with practical solutions that can be implemented immediately.

The hackathon will start May 1 and last for 48 hours. People interested in participating must submit an application. Experts from throughout the world, including professors from top universities, will be mentors for the teams. The winning team will likely win a cash prize and be teamed up with industry partners to turn their idea into action.

Bill Carter, a co-creator of the hackathon and a creative media and film faculty member in NAU’s School of Communication, said the problems being considered could address diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in more rural areas, how to prevent the spread of coronavirus or strengthen the supply chain to move food, personal protective equipment and other commodities to areas that need it.

For more information and to apply to be a participant or mentor, visit the MIT COVID-19 Challenge website: https://covid19challenge.mit.edu/.