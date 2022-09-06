 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parks Road Reconstruction Project breaks ground this week

Road Closed
Courtesy photo

Coconino County commenced phase one of the $1.5 million Parks Road Reconstruction Project on Tuesday.

The project includes the replacement of about 1.2 miles of deteriorated pavement on Parks Road, Old Route 66 and Government Prairie Road. Delays are expected in the area, and drivers should plan accordingly. Project completion is estimated for mid-October.

According to a county press release, the project will be funded “entirely” by Proposition 403, which county voters approved in 2014. The planned improvements are intended to “extend roadway life, improve rideability and reduce road maintenance costs.”

The release also mentions that the project will include “shoulder rehabilitation” along targeted roads.

The county’s contractor, C and E Paving and Grading LLC. of Flagstaff, is scheduled to work weekdays during daylight hours throughout the duration of the project. Construction operations will include flaggers, signage and other traffic control to guide vehicles through the construction zone. Drivers are warned to expect delays, use extra caution and obey posted speed limits though the construction zone.

While the project is slated for a mid-October completion, the county release states that the target date is “subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.”

During the project, construction information will be regularly updated and posted on the project’s web page at www.coconino.az.gov/ParksRoadsProject. For more information about the project, contact Coconino County Public Works at (928) 679-8300.

