Panthers can't overcome mistakes, fall to Shadow Mountain

Coconino Panthers volleyball could not overcome its mistakes Tuesday, falling 3-1 to the Shadow Mountain Matadors at Coconino High School.
Throughout the match, the Panthers played great in spurts, and looked fantastic when playing at their best. But a series of blunders did Coconino in.
“We just didn’t have enough consistency and had too many unforced errors,” coach Serena Wallace said.
Shadow Mountain stormed to a 10-2 lead in the first set, capitalizing on Coconino’s inability to finish points with kills and hitting too many balls out of bounds. The Panthers fought back with a five-point run on serves from senior Elyce Palmer to cut the lead to 10-7. But the three-point deficit is as close as Coconino would get that set.
The Matadors put another run together, going up as much as 19-11, and finished out the first set, 25-15.
In the huddle, Wallace said she told her girls they needed to focus less on prior mistakes and keep their mindset on future success. A tough set would not define the match and season.
“All season we’ve been talking a lot about being consistent and needing each other to be consistent and knowing that a relationship can’t go on very well if we don’t have that. So having that consistent body language, that consistent touch, and then being able to execute when we have that,” Wallace said.
It appeared the Panthers took her advice to heart, as they started the second set with a 4-0 run and traded points up until 12-12. At that point, senior Hannah Cody served six consecutive points to earn an 18-12 lead, and a spike from her to win the set, 25-17, tied the match score.
However, as well as they played in the second set, Coconino’s momentum fell off in the third. The Matadors started the set with an eight-point run before junior Hope Williamson finally killed a ball to get on the scoreboard at 8-1. The Panthers battled back some, getting as close as 11-8, but could not cut the margin any further than that.
Eventually the Matadors ran away with the set, winning 25-14 and taking a 2-1 overall lead.
Then, like they did in the second set, the Panthers appeared to have life again, battling all the way to the end in the fourth set. Coconino kept getting close, trailing the whole time but keeping itself in contention.
Down 22-19, the Panthers played two solid points to trim the lead to just one point. The potential set-tying point was hotly contested, and during the rally the Panthers had a bump and set that appeared in a perfect spot to kill and tie the score. However, two Coconino players ran into each other trying to reach the ball, and it fell on the ground for a lost point. From there, the Panthers closed it out, winning the set 25-23 and the match 3-1.
Wallace said the team was disappointed in the loss, but will use it as motivation in future practices to work on consistency and ending points when the opportunity arises.
“You learn more when you lose, more about your team, your struggles and more about who you are as an athlete. And so it’s really good -- obviously it’s no fun to lose -- but it is really good to know what it feels like and how everyone reacts. And then we know that when we’re in a situation like that again we can be more controlled,” Wallace said.
Coconino (1-3) will play its next match on the road at Mohave Thursday. Shadow Mountain (3-3) will wait nearly a week for its next match, heading to Tempe on Monday.