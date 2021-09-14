Panthers can't overcome mistakes, fall to Shadow Mountain

It appeared the Panthers took her advice to heart, as they started the second set with a 4-0 run and traded points up until 12-12. At that point, senior Hannah Cody served six consecutive points to earn an 18-12 lead, and a spike from her to win the set, 25-17, tied the match score.

However, as well as they played in the second set, Coconino’s momentum fell off in the third. The Matadors started the set with an eight-point run before junior Hope Williamson finally killed a ball to get on the scoreboard at 8-1. The Panthers battled back some, getting as close as 11-8, but could not cut the margin any further than that.

Eventually the Matadors ran away with the set, winning 25-14 and taking a 2-1 overall lead.

Then, like they did in the second set, the Panthers appeared to have life again, battling all the way to the end in the fourth set. Coconino kept getting close, trailing the whole time but keeping itself in contention.