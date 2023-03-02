Panda Express employs more than 50,000 people worldwide, and in just a few short months they’ll be hiring an additional 30 to 35 people to manage a brand-new location in Flagstaff.

The Chinese-American restaurant chain has operated a location at Flagstaff's west side on South Plaza Way off of Milton Road for a number of years. Serving popular dishes such as orange chicken and beef broccoli, the location, attached to Chipotle, has enjoyed success only a stone’s through away from Northern Arizona University’s north campus.

This spring, Panda Express will open a new eatery, with a drive-thru, in east Flagstaff.

According to Laura Benitez, the area coach of operations for Panda Express, the national restaurant brand has been embraced by Flagstaff diners.

“Our mission at Panda Express is to deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives. Founded by immigrants and family-owned since its inception in 1983, Panda currently operates over 2,500 locations worldwide,” Benitez said. “We decided to open a second location to better serve our guests in the eastern portion of Flagstaff, making it more convenient and accessible for our guests to enjoy their favorite American Chinese classics from Panda Express.”

Panda Express is the most recent in a stream of chain restaurants that are opening secondary stores along Highway 89 after enjoying success on Milton Road. John Saltonstall, the City of Flagstaff's business retention and expansion manager, said that’s a good sign for Flagstaff’s economy.

“The fact that they decided to open a second location, means that they think that the market is strong enough to have two locations here in our community,” Saltonstall said.

When Dunkin Donuts opened its second Flagstaff restaurant, away from Milton, they noted good sales—that acted as a kind of catalyst for other brands to take a look at setting up shop near the city’s east gateway.

“The Dunkin' Donuts ... I remember having a conversation with them specifically," said Saltonstall. "They’re not going to put a second one in if it hurts sales at the first location, and when we saw them go in, it was a distinct confidence boost. It says, 'Yes, there’s a strong economy.' This international business thinks that Flagstaff could use another one, and they’re going to do it. So, nothing but a solid message."

It’s not uncommon for businesses to bet on Milton Road when they first launch in Flagstaff.

“The outside world looks at Milton. They look at economics and straight numbers,” Saltonstall said. "Even though Milton is an expensive place for them to locate, they want to be there because the numbers all show it’s worth it. They call it the 'Milton magic,' because the numbers don’t make sense at first, but they produce in a strong way."

Still, there is a desire to see more growth on the east side of the city, something that Flagstaff Mall manager Bonnie Bouschet champions.

“Panda Express will be in our vicinity. It is not mall-owned, but we definitely support the new restaurant,” Bouschet said, expressing that she hopes to see east Flagstaff continue to offer diverse entertainment and dining opportunities for residents.

The new Panda Express, under construction now, appears to almost be in Flagstaff Mall’s parking lot — near Hobby Lobby and across the street from the Safeway on Highway 89.

Bouschet said she’s not concerned about the drive-thru drawing traffic away from the mall’s food court vendors.

“A lot of good stuff has happened in the last year alone,” said Jack Fenchett, the business attraction manager for the City of Flagstaff. "I think we’re going to continue to see that happen. If you speak with Bonnie, she’ll tell you that the mall is somewhere between 90 and 95% occupancy, filled right now -- which is fantastic. The arrival of Barnes & Noble in there was awesome. There’s 4,500 square feet left available in the mall, and I’ve been working with Bonnie to try and get a new restauranteur in there. I’m not at liberty to say just who yet, but we’re hoping to be at 100% occupancy pretty soon. All good things ahead."

Fenchett said Bouschet and others have been working to see more diversity in the businesses on their side of the city.

“We like seeing those second locations pop up, and really new restaurants and new retail options in Flagstaff just mean a higher quality of life. Those are luxuries, and it just makes Flagstaff a better place to live because of it. Because we have those options, and it improves what is already a great quality of life that Flagstaff has."

Spokespeople from Panda Express say the brand also plans on investing in Flagstaff nonprofits with food sales in their new location. Their approach is similar to that of Wildflower Bread Company, and other restaurants that offer fundraising opportunities.

Investment as an employer adds value, too.

“We will be looking to hire for this location soon," Benitez said. "Panda offers one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and also provides comprehensive benefits to associates, including training programs, and professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda.”

The new restaurant is set to open in the spring or summer, and applications for employment will open soon.

In the city’s Economic Development Department, there are plans to see even more new businesses popping up in the near future.

“There’s over 1,800 acres of development working its way through the planning and development process right now -- which does not necessarily mean that all 1,800 acres will be approved. I think that that’s really important to specify. But over 1,800 acres currently planned, assuming they can make it through their concept, site plan, and permitting. For us, that’s what’s around the corner over the next several years,” said Fenchett.

Meanwhile, site plans are currently under review for a new Chick-fil-A on Route 66 and a Whataburger on Milton Road.