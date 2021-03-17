Page pushes Grand Canyon National Park to reopen the South Rim's east entrance as economy struggles

There are tentative plans to reopen the highway in the spring, said Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson Joelle Baird.

Baird told the Arizona Daily Sun that Keable, who is responsible for making the decision on when to reopen the route, is looking at a tentative plan for reopening prior to Memorial Day weekend.

“On April 1 there was an agreement between the Navajo Nation and the park to try to limit visitation across the Navajo Nation. So since that time, we have had the east entrance closed out of respect to the Navajo Nation and their concerns with COVID spreading across the nation," Baird said. "That has improved remarkably within the last few months. So we're looking forward to planning the reopening of the centers in the near future."

The Navajo Nation was hit hard by the pandemic, which killed hundreds of tribal members and made many more sick. Baird said the decision to reopen the highway will be made only after careful consideration and with the consultation of tribal partners.

“We're looking right now at a tentative reopening May 21. However, we're having regular communication with the various tribal governments in Window Rock to collaborate with them on a reopening date,” Baird said. “Specifically, we're working with the Cameron chapter pretty closely.”