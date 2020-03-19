Page declares state of emergency as two coronavirus cases emerge

The City of Page announced on Thursday that it had been made aware by Coconino County Health and Human Services of two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the area, according to a press release.

Mayor Levi Tappan declared a state of emergency for the city on Thursday night in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is the best tool available to us to be able to help our residents and businesses," he said.

The move gives enhanced authority to city manager Darren Coldwell to seek additional avenues of financial assistance and respond to the spread of the disease.

In addition, the city of Tusayan requested assistance from Coconino County, the State of Arizona and the federal government due to the severity of economic impact from the pandemic.

A COVID-19 Information Line is available at 928-679-7300 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends for people who have questions. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov. The County has two drive-up specimen collection sites, at Fort Tuthill and Coconino Community College’s Fourth Street Campus. Testing is only available for individuals with doctors’ orders.

For more information, visit the Coconino County COVID-19 website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0