Page certified for hotel COVID cleanliness

“We definitely get calls and we get a lot of emails [asking] what are your protocols? What are you doing? You know with Arizona, some of the mandates from our governor and from the city, from the higher-up officials, have changed, but some people still feel like, ‘Hey, we're still in this pandemic,’” Butts said. “So we want them to be as comfortable in town and in our hotel and we want to bring visitors to this town […] so we took the initiative to go above and beyond the bar.”

The certification might help put to rest some of those fears on the part of customers and highlight Page as a city to visit, Butts said.

The certification allows hotels, motels and resorts who can verify that they meet AZSAFE+CLEAN standards to display a badge to confirm to both their staff and guests that they are taking the necessary steps to remain safe and clean.

Developed by the Arizona Tourism Association, the certification hopes to establish a unified standard for safety and cleanliness in the wake of COVID-19.

In a statement, Page Mayor Bill Diak said the certification represents one more “piece of the puzzle” in supporting small business and protecting visitors as the city works to restart its tourist economy.