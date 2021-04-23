Page certified for hotel COVID cleanliness

The City of Page has become the first city in Arizona to be certified for COVID-19 cleanliness.
The certification means that all 21 hotels and motels within Page are certified within the state’s AZSAFE+CLEAN program.
City officials worked with local hotel owners and managers and the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association to get every establishment certified within Page as just one more measure to attract tourists as the economy recovers.
Jeremy Butts works at the Courtyard by Marriott in Page and said they decided to get certified by the state at the encouragement of city staff.
Butts said Marriott already had its own safety and cleanliness guidelines they were following that were essentially the same as those within the state certification.
Those measures included wiping down their gym hourly, limiting the gym's occupancy to only two people, and electrostatic cleaning of their lobby daily.
Butts said he believes with every hotel on board, the CLEAN certification can become a real selling point for the city.
Butts said even as the state is cutting back on COVID precautions, they still see many customers interested in what safety measures they are taking at the hotel to reduce the risk of the virus.
“We definitely get calls and we get a lot of emails [asking] what are your protocols? What are you doing? You know with Arizona, some of the mandates from our governor and from the city, from the higher-up officials, have changed, but some people still feel like, ‘Hey, we're still in this pandemic,’” Butts said. “So we want them to be as comfortable in town and in our hotel and we want to bring visitors to this town […] so we took the initiative to go above and beyond the bar.”
The certification might help put to rest some of those fears on the part of customers and highlight Page as a city to visit, Butts said.
The certification allows hotels, motels and resorts who can verify that they meet AZSAFE+CLEAN standards to display a badge to confirm to both their staff and guests that they are taking the necessary steps to remain safe and clean.
Developed by the Arizona Tourism Association, the certification hopes to establish a unified standard for safety and cleanliness in the wake of COVID-19.
In a statement, Page Mayor Bill Diak said the certification represents one more “piece of the puzzle” in supporting small business and protecting visitors as the city works to restart its tourist economy.
“With advancements in technology and thousands of acres of beautiful recreation area, Page continues the pursuit to be the safest and most digitally connected rural destination in the world,” Diak said.
The city’s certification comes after the recent reopening of the east entrance to Grand Canyon National Park, a development that city officials reported had already begun to attract more tourists to Page.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.