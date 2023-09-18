The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan for an overnight lane restriction on southbound Interstate 17 south of Cordes Junction from Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 22, according to a media release,

ADOT officials say motorists should be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restriction is in place:

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane along a 9-mile segment roughly between Cordes Junction and Sunset Point (mileposts 253 to 262) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday evening, Sept. 20, through Friday morning.

• A 13-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place during this time.

• The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

The traffic restriction is needed for crews to safely make pavement repairs.