Overland West Expo postponed to July

Organizers for May's Overland Expo West, the western United States’ premiere annual event for adventure travel enthusiasts held annually at Fort Tuthill County Park, announced Monday the event has been postponed to July 24-26.
"Although the traditional Overland Expo West dates take place just outside of the CDC’s eight-week ban, we made the difficult decision to reschedule the event to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors, providers and staff," said Nick Jaynes, the expo's communications director. "We urge all overlanders to heed the advice of local and federal officials and take necessary actions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus."
Jaynes said tickets already purchased by attendees, campers and vendors will be honored at the July date. For more information, go to info@overlandexpo.com.