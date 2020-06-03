Overland Expo events postponed until 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All in-person Overland Expo events have been postponed until 2021, the series announced Wednesday, deciding to nix its plans to try to push back functions into the later summer months of 2020.

Overland Expo said the 2020 cancellations stem from health and safety concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. There has a been an ongoing virtual series, which Overland plans to continue offer this year.

"The safety and health of Overland Expo's attendees, exhibitors, and staff are of the utmost importance," the Wednesday press release said. "After months of deliberation and consultation with local and national resources, event organizers made the difficult decision to postpone the entire in-person 2020 event series."

In March, Overland announced plans to move the Overland Expo West originally scheduled for May and annually hosted at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff to July 24-26.

The family-owned company consisting of 14 individuals also said in the release that in order to keep the event series sustainable during the pandemic, "leadership will forgo salaries and the Overland Expo staff will take significant pay cuts for the rest of 2020." Therefore, event organizers are requesting rollovers from attendees, sponsors, etc.

