Over weekend, volunteers stacked sandbags as city estimates $1.9 million in flooding damage so far

The chance of rain over the area on Tuesday was 63% and on Wednesday, the listed chance of rain was 66%, according to weather officials.

NWS Meteorologist Cynthia Kobold said they are expecting this week to be even wetter than last week. The high pressure system that they use to help track the monsoons appears to have positioned itself "in the sweet spot," Kobold said.

Kobold added residents should expect more widespread storms as opposed to the scattered showers experienced the last several days. The National Weather Service forecast calls for at least a 60% chance of rain in the Flagstaff area through next Monday.

With flooding probable, county and city officials are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and not remove any sandbags that may have been placed. The County has about 75,000 sandbags stockpiled and available to residents who may want to build walls near their homes, or reinforce existing walls.

Sandbags are available in the south parking lot of Coconino High School located at 2801 N. Izabel St. near the Hal Jensen Recreation Center and at the Coconino County Health and Human Services at 2625 King St.