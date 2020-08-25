Outdoors: You'll (heart) the new Heart Trail, longer but smoother

A few weeks ago, the U.S. Forest Service released details about long-debated trail additions in the Mount Elden and Dry Lake Hills areas, complete with detailed maps of proposed trails, the legitimization of some social trails and the banning of others, as well as other changes on the horizon.
If you care at all about expanding our already robust trail system and making better use of established trails, it would behoove you to check out the changes and comment on the plan. (Thus concludes our public service announcement.)
OK, so while it’s fun to geek out map-gazing on the site, figuring out precisely where these planned trails will go, my eye was immediately drawn to two existing trails on the eastern flank of Mount Elden — one freshly cut and brand spanking new, the other muy, muy viejo.
Far as I know, the Forest Service sketches are the first maps released of the new Heart Trail, as well as the expanded and realigned Little Elden Trail. But it’s the Heart that piqued my interest.
They’ve basically put the original Heart Trail out to pasture, or given it emeritus status, even changing the name (at least on the map) to the El Viejo Corazon Trail. (You don’t even need high school Spanish to figure out the translation.) The New Heart Trail is identified as just “Heart” on the map, though the brown post at the lower start of the trail calls it New Heart in all-caps.
The squiggly map lines denoting the new Heart Trail make it obvious it’s much longer than Viejo, with what looks like some switchbacks early on before intersecting with the Viejo at about the midway point before climbing a ridge and then going way north and hooking back on what looks like an extreme switchback before it heads back south to the junction with the Sunset Trail near Elden’s peak.
It was, I figured, high time to check out the New Heart (and realigned Little Elden, too), both made possible by diligent workers at the Flagstaff Biking Organization, the volunteer Trail Faeries, and, for the heavy lifting, workers from the American Conservation Experience.
And it just so happened that it had been a year since I wrote about the original Heart as part of a tough but beautiful 13-mile loop that started at the Sandy Seep Trailhead, climbed the scree-strewn Heart, traversed part of the Sunset Trail before heading down the fire-scarred Little Bear Trail and then picking up the “old” Little Elden Trail.
Time tends to dull the memories of painful events — ask any woman who has given birth — but not so for me when it comes to the Heart/Viejo. I recalled it as being really rocky, really steep and really hard, with four extreme, zig-zaggy switchbacks in the final push to the top. In fact, in the time since I first ascended the Heart, I’ve had no compulsion to do it again. I’ve passed the sign denoting its start — “Not Recommended for Horses,” a sign states, ominously — several times and always shook my head as if to say, Uh, no, not you again.
But in speaking with Flagstaff Biking people, I’d been assured that the New Heart was smoother and saner — if longer and with more elevation gain. These were tradeoffs I was more than willing to make. I wasn’t sure how much longer it would be, but I figured the loop would expand to 14 miles, maybe more. I was about to find out.
Here’s the first difference: Getting to the New Heart takes longer than reaching Viejo. You begin the same way, with that gradual climb up the mellow Sandy Seep Trail for 1.3 miles. Viejo beckons in another 0.2 of a mile on the Little Elden Trail, but with the realignment, you never get to see the boulder-strewn start of the Viejo. That’s because the right (north) turn onto the New Little Elden comes just before that. The redone Little Elden is a joy, swooping around a hillside and rolling along — a big improvement over the sandy slog on the old route. The downside to some, I suppose, is that it takes an extra 1.5 miles to get to the start of the New Heart.
Believe me, the extra mileage is worth enduring. The first mile of the New Heart is a gentle uphill that is hardly taxing, compared to the immediate climb and rock-garden dodging at the start of Viejo. You can exhale and enjoy the expansive views, dotted by alligator junipers that have sprouted and dominated since the 1977 Radio Fire ravaged the pines. You get unobstructed views of the Elden ridge; just don’t dwell on the fact that, eventually, you’ll have to climb to the top of it.
At two miles, you reach something of a plateau where old and new intersect. This provides a stark contrast. New Heart, well-manicured, swoops around and glides up and around the hillside, whereas Viejo goes, essentially, straight up, with rocks making the going rough. Here, you’ll want to say a hearty thank you to Flagstaff Biking Organization and the Trail Faeries – or, better yet, donate to them once back home.
Here’s the thing, though: Viejo goes only about another mile, albeit steep and rocky and zig-zaggy, before it tops out at Sunset. The New Heart? Well, it’s another two miles to the same spot. That’s because you traverse that “hook” — a long, steady climb of a switchback north, before turning abruptly and continuing to climb south and then north again.
Any presumption that the New Heart is “easy” is disproved in that last mile climb. The views on East Flagstaff and Doney Park down below can distract you, sure, but it’s uphill nonetheless. The footing, thankfully, is smooth and well-packed, considering it’s a singletrack hugging the hillside.
At last, you reach the junction with Sunset, the high point of the trek. Here are the final numbers, if my GPS watch can be trusted:
El Viejo Corazon: 2.4 miles, 1405 feet of elevation gain.
New Heart: 4.1 miles, 1695 feet gain.
From there, you can continue on the loop featuring Sunset, Little Bear and the realigned Little Elden for a 16.1-mile jaunt. Some, however, choose to turn around and take Viejo back down to the Sandy Seep Trailhead for an 11-mile lollipop-type loop.
Me? No way I was stepping foot on Viejo. Far as I’m concerned, it should be eased into a peaceful retirement. Viva Nuevo Corazon!
