Outdoors: You'll (heart) the new Heart Trail, longer but smoother

But in speaking with Flagstaff Biking people, I’d been assured that the New Heart was smoother and saner — if longer and with more elevation gain. These were tradeoffs I was more than willing to make. I wasn’t sure how much longer it would be, but I figured the loop would expand to 14 miles, maybe more. I was about to find out.

Here’s the first difference: Getting to the New Heart takes longer than reaching Viejo. You begin the same way, with that gradual climb up the mellow Sandy Seep Trail for 1.3 miles. Viejo beckons in another 0.2 of a mile on the Little Elden Trail, but with the realignment, you never get to see the boulder-strewn start of the Viejo. That’s because the right (north) turn onto the New Little Elden comes just before that. The redone Little Elden is a joy, swooping around a hillside and rolling along — a big improvement over the sandy slog on the old route. The downside to some, I suppose, is that it takes an extra 1.5 miles to get to the start of the New Heart.