Outdoors: Where do these new Sedona trails lead? Not, alas, to Western Civilization

Bear with me today. This is a difficult time. My whole belief system, everything I’ve long accepted as absolute truth, has been torn asunder. Shaken to the core of my being, I’ll do my best to carry on.

Yes, the seminal map of Sedona trails, produced by the skilled and exacting professionals at Emmitt Barks Cartography, steered me wrong the other day. Shocking, I know. In the wake of this betrayal, I moved quickly from the anger and bargaining stages to acceptance because I was able to correct my course before getting hopelessly lost thanks to well-placed maps and signs posted at trail junctions.

How did Emmitt get me barking up the wrong trail?

Well, when I was looking for a medium-distanced loop to traverse in the red-rock region, I unfurled my trusty Emmitt Barks Cartography map — seventh edition, 2019 — and my eye was drawn to a series of trails in South Sedona, just west of Highway 89A.

Two trails immediately jumped out at me, Last Frontier and Western Civilization. Since I’m a sucker for cleverly named trails, I put together what I believed was an 8-mile loop starting from the Cultural Park Trailhead and using the well-established Girdner Trail as the starting and finishing point.