Outdoors: Where do these new Sedona trails lead? Not, alas, to Western Civilization

Bear with me today. This is a difficult time. My whole belief system, everything I’ve long accepted as absolute truth, has been torn asunder. Shaken to the core of my being, I’ll do my best to carry on.
Yes, the seminal map of Sedona trails, produced by the skilled and exacting professionals at Emmitt Barks Cartography, steered me wrong the other day. Shocking, I know. In the wake of this betrayal, I moved quickly from the anger and bargaining stages to acceptance because I was able to correct my course before getting hopelessly lost thanks to well-placed maps and signs posted at trail junctions.
How did Emmitt get me barking up the wrong trail?
Well, when I was looking for a medium-distanced loop to traverse in the red-rock region, I unfurled my trusty Emmitt Barks Cartography map — seventh edition, 2019 — and my eye was drawn to a series of trails in South Sedona, just west of Highway 89A.
Two trails immediately jumped out at me, Last Frontier and Western Civilization. Since I’m a sucker for cleverly named trails, I put together what I believed was an 8-mile loop starting from the Cultural Park Trailhead and using the well-established Girdner Trail as the starting and finishing point.
Off I set on a cold and blustery morning, with hand-written directions telling me to take Girdner for a mile, turn left on Last Frontier for another mile, then turn right onto Western Civilization for 2 miles until it meets up with Rupp. A right turn on Rupp and, a mile later, you meet up with Girdner again, and go right for 2.8 miles back to Cultural Park.
Got all that?
Well, forget it.
As I set off on Girdner from the trailhead, I started encountering trail offshoots, well-signed, that weren’t included on my trusty Emmitt Barks map. Names like Stirrup, Roundabout, Remnant and Axis. Strange, but I kept moving, because I’d yet to reach the 1-mile mark. When I eventually did, I found no junction for Last Frontier.
I kept going a bit farther, thinking Last Frontier must be just another the bend. What I found, though, was a second intersection with a trail called Axis. This time, there was a handy, official-looking brown metal map planted in the rutilant soil. It detailed a daunting array of trails, a system that looked like a mess of spaghetti on a plate.
My eye scanned for “Last Frontier,” and there it was, way to the south, not anywhere close to Girdner. The Western Civilization Trail? Well, it didn’t exist, according to this map. Instead, there was something called Outer Limits, which went around the south side of The Cockscomb before meeting up with Rupp.
I felt unmoored. If I eventually found my way to my planned route, it would wind up being several miles longer than I thought. I decided to play it safe and follow this map. I would turn left on Axis and take it for 2.9 miles to the Rover Trail, make a right and reach Rupp after another 0.6 of a mile. Then, I could proceed with my original plan.
This route would be slightly shorter, 7.6 miles, but let’s not be obsessive about distance.
As I moved forward, I wondered why Axis, which looked to be a major trail with great signage and a smooth path, was missing from Emmitt’s map. It was disconcerting because, in both Flagstaff and Sedona, Emmitt has been my trusty guide since 2019.
Oh, well. I eventually stopped fretting and enjoyed the run. It’s a great route, by the way. Not too hilly, but you’ll still gain almost 700 feet in elevation. Not too rocky, save early stretches of Girdner near the Cultural Park trailhead. Not easy to get lost on, either, provided you heed the well-placed maps at many of the trail intersections.
The sights are typical Sedona, too, but maybe a little lusher than other high-desert treks. The alligator junipers, manzanita and Arizona cypress are plentiful, though when you climb on Rover and Rupp you rise above most of the foliage and get nice views of the distant rock formations.
The Axis Trail, I immediately suspected, must be one of those mountain biking paths the forest service and Sedona officials adopted, because its contours swoop and curve in ways bikers crave. But the highlight was the final 2.8 miles going back on the well-established Girdner Trail. The portion just after turning off from Rupp is singletrack, rolling and runs along a ridgeline, shaded by junipers, with an assortment of vegetation spooling down the ravine. Lovely.
By the time I’d finished, I had forgiven Emmitt Barks its transgression. I wanted to give my favorite cartographers the benefit of the doubt. Maybe these were all new trails, built after Emmitt’s 2019 edition. That still didn’t explain why Last Frontier didn’t intersect with Girdner, as shown on the map, but I had to just let it go.
When I got home, I Googled “Axis Trail,” and, as I suspected, I learned that many of those unfamiliar names I encountered in that area were new additions, circa late 2019 — former social biking trails that the forest service adapted for multi-use.
Maybe, I scolded my doofus self, I should have checked online before setting off. I logged on to Emmitt’s website and learned the latest iteration of the Sedona map was February of 2019. Ah, that explains it. Perhaps Emmitt had already updated it for the Avenza Maps app it published, but I’m a low-tech kind of guy; I prefer the tangible, glossy pages of the physical map.
In any event, my faith is (somewhat) restored in Emmitt Barks Cartography. I look forward to what I hope will be an 8th edition, presumably with these new Sedona trails included.