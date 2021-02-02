Outdoors: Watch rock climbers' derring-do (or don't) on the Priest-Howard Draw loop

Ambling along Priest Draw, just starting out with my spirited dogs in tow, I spied up ahead on the trail a guy who looked as if he had a queen-sized memory-foam mattress strapped across his back.
Yeah, I don’t know squat about bouldering, do I?
Of course, what the rock climber was lugging was a crash pad, which, as its name implies, softens the falls when these gravity-defying athletes aren’t able to solve the “problem” and can no longer maintain a firm grip on jagged and serrated limestone boulders.
Priest Draw, and its parallel spot, Howard Draw across the way, are two prime rock-climbing spots in greater Flagstaff — when not buried in snow, of course. For hikers and runners, they also constitute a fun, not-too-taxing 3.8-mile loop through the canyons south of Lake Mary Road, the highlights being the gorgeous geologic giants that protrude along the path — mostly Priest, but a few at Howard, as well.
These limestone monstrosities practically beg to be scaled. I defy you to walk past one of these boulders an arm’s reach from the trail on Priest and not reach out and experience the tactile sensation of the rough, slightly gritty, rock. A few of the bigger boulders have deep indentations, pock marks made through epochs of erosion. They look something akin to giant cheese graters.
Even if you choose to give the boulders a wide berth — some can be a little intimidating just to look at for delicate souls such as me — the 1.5-mile section of Priest is the highlight. Not just because the path is nearly pancake-flat and free of technical obstacles (roots and rocks), but because you often can catch rock climbers in action not 10 feet away.
They are a wonder to watch.
There’s this one rock about a half-mile south of the trailhead, the top of which sticks out like the stiff bill of a baseball cap. Boulderers climb up it, first vertically, and then horizontally as they go from handhold to handhold nearly upside down, about 15 feet off the ground.
No wonder they use a crash pad. Hell, if I ever mustered the temerity to attempt something so harrowing, I’d use one of those inflatable safety nets that firefighters employ when people are forced to jump from a burning building.
The dogs and I stopped and gawked at a wiry climber, wearing shorts even with the temperature in the high 30s, successfully solve the “problem” — the term used for the route they choose to take to make it to the top. So intent was the climber on his task, I doubt he ever knew he had an audience.
Farther down the trail, we came upon another climbing party — man, woman and dog — at another limestone shelf not at quite as extreme angle as the earlier boulder. They were friendly types, perched above us on the ledge. They waved and the dog, snoozing on the crash pad, didn’t bark at my pooches pulling on the leash.
Later, I would do some deep, scholarly research into this bouldering area on a search engine, and up popped all sorts of reports in bouldering lingo I didn’t quite comprehend. But I loved the names of some of the rocks, so descriptive: Anorexic Roof, Puzzle Box, Floor Pie, Flying Saucer, Tatter Toes Boulder and, ominously, Coffin Roof.
That last name is metaphorical, of course. But there have been some tragic accidents on these rocks. The most noteworthy death came in 1992 when Robert Drysdale, a 22-year-old student and avid boulderer, fell from great heights and perished. A memorial plaque has been affixed to the rock where it happened. The inscription reads, in part: “Robert Henry Drysdale. Found solace on the boulders of Priest and Howard’s Draw. Devoted countless hours developing and discovering challenges to test himself and others. Without his vision this area would not be that which it is today.”
I read the plaque, then took a couple steps back, craned my neck and tried to imagine what it would be like to attempt to scale this vertical beast of a rock, to “solve the problem.” I walked away with a greater appreciation for climber’s courage, not to mention their upper-body strength.
The rock on which Drysdale is remembered is not located along the formal 1.5-mile Priest Draw Trail. Rather, it’s part of a collection on boulders along a path just north of that. Make a right, instead of a left, after crossing the dry wash, walk a few hundred yards, and there it is.
As for the Priest-Howard loop itself, it’s a pleasant jaunt, over before you realize it. The only slightly tricky part (the only significant elevation gain, too) comes on the 0.7 of a mile connector trail from Priest to Howard.
The Priest Trail ends at another trailhead, a circular parking area at the confluence of several forest roads. To find the connector trail, keep moving straight (south) and, after maybe 30 yards, veer left (north-east) on an unmarked forest road. If you continue slightly right on FR 235A, you’ve made a wrong turn. The road climbs a bit through some Ponderosa pines, then plunges down into the canyon, Howard Draw. At a “T” intersection, make a left and the road eventually dwindles to singletrack. (There are no directional signs, by the way, nothing that tells you this is Howard Draw Trail.)
From there, it’s even flatter and smoother for the straight shot back to Priest and the trailhead. There aren’t as many boulders — or boulderers — on the Howard portion, but the dogs seemed to enjoy sniffing the waving tufts of wild grasses on the draw. Besides, I wouldn’t let them, uh, “mark” the boulders that the rock climbers frequent.