Outdoors: Watch rock climbers' derring-do (or don't) on the Priest-Howard Draw loop

Ambling along Priest Draw, just starting out with my spirited dogs in tow, I spied up ahead on the trail a guy who looked as if he had a queen-sized memory-foam mattress strapped across his back.

Yeah, I don’t know squat about bouldering, do I?

Of course, what the rock climber was lugging was a crash pad, which, as its name implies, softens the falls when these gravity-defying athletes aren’t able to solve the “problem” and can no longer maintain a firm grip on jagged and serrated limestone boulders.

Priest Draw, and its parallel spot, Howard Draw across the way, are two prime rock-climbing spots in greater Flagstaff — when not buried in snow, of course. For hikers and runners, they also constitute a fun, not-too-taxing 3.8-mile loop through the canyons south of Lake Mary Road, the highlights being the gorgeous geologic giants that protrude along the path — mostly Priest, but a few at Howard, as well.

These limestone monstrosities practically beg to be scaled. I defy you to walk past one of these boulders an arm’s reach from the trail on Priest and not reach out and experience the tactile sensation of the rough, slightly gritty, rock. A few of the bigger boulders have deep indentations, pock marks made through epochs of erosion. They look something akin to giant cheese graters.