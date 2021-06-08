Outdoors: Visiting a popular Flagstaff trail loop, sans bagels

Some people slag on me because I occasionally stray far afield when detailing trails, the common refrain being, OMG, I’m not going all the way to Camp Verde.
Others grouse because I highlight trails too close to our beloved Flagstaff, the standard complaint being, OMG, stop sending all these hideous outsiders to our trails.
And a few weeks ago, I incurred the wrath — OK, a mild scolding — on social media from the Coconino National Forest for trekking to a fire lookout during a COVID closure, my perfectly innocent response being, OMG, I thought that locked gate was only to keep out motorized vehicles.
So, it appears that I will not rest until I’ve ticked off everyone.
Maybe today’s installment will do just that.
I’m featuring one of the most popular loops in the heart of Flagstaff, trod upon by both Olympians and mere mortals alike, a favorite of early-morning birders and afternoon mountain bikers and popular with quadrupeds (horses, dogs, elk) as well.
It’s a 7.2-mile journey that starts where the Sinclair Wash section of the FUTS intersects with Lone Tree Road, then meanders the well-groomed open-space area under Interstate 40, heads up a short-but-killer hill on the Arizona Trail and eventually loops east on the Flagstaff Loop Trail before turning north on an unnamed trail that parallels the Rio de Flag back to Sinclair Wash.
Yes, this route is already well-traveled enough without alerting the Sprinter Van touristic masses to its exact coordinates. But it’s not as if this is some super-secret, first-rule-of-Fight-Club course. It’s a shortened version of the legendary 9.1-mile Bagel Run, a staple for elites and visiting cross-country teams that begins and ends at Biff’s Bagels on the Southside. It’s been featured in countless running blogs and detailed in Matt Fitzgerald’s 2020 book, “Running the Dream,” about training with NAZ Elite.
Strangely, though, I recently ran into a few locals who were not aware of the trek. It is for those that this week’s installment is dedicated.
From a foot traffic and avian-viewing perspective, the best time to traverse is early mornings, when the birds and water fowl are most active and the mountain bikers are still asleep. But, misanthropes beware, there really is no time when you’ll have the trails to yourself. I started at 6 a.m. on a Thursday, and saw three runners, two binocular-toting birders and a lone mountain biker, and I considered myself fortunate that it wasn’t more crowded.
Elite runners like this course because, except for some rocky parts of the 1.8-mile AZT segment, it’s not technical; in fact, much of it is smooth single- or double-track. And that’s not counting the first (and, on the way back, last) mile on the hard-packed aggregate-surfaced Sinclair Wash part of the FUTS.
After that pleasant first-mile warmup, and upon reaching the sewage-treatment waterhole (cheekily nicknamed the Poo Pond), you reach the AZT and the short but hellacious climb.
There’s history in this mini-hill, which is barely 0.1 of mile in distance, but gains 98 feet, a 15.9% uphill grade. It’s a popular “segment” on the running and cycling social-media app Strava, where fastest-known-time obsessed folks vie for supremacy. Two elites hold the records, 2008 Olympian Andrew Lemoncello (37 seconds, set in 2015) and NAZ Elite marathoner Kellyn Taylor (55 seconds, set in 2020). Please note, though, that it appears Taylor clocked that women’s mark on a routine afternoon run following a morning workout, meaning she may not have even been trying to set a record.
In any event, whether you’re like Andrew and Kellyn or like me (unofficially the slowest-known-time champ), once you make that climb, the rest of the trip is basically flat or rolling. You go through several meadows and copses of Ponderosa pines on the AZT part — just remember to keep an eye on the directional signs so as not to make a wrong turn at various social side trails along the way.
Two of the most important intersections come right around the 3-mile mark. At 2.9 miles (according to my GPS), you take a slight left – look for an arrow pointing to Fisher Point – and go uphill for 0.1 of a mile. Look for the sign with the horse emblem denoting the Loop Trail. Make a left (north-east) turn and go 0.8 of a mile slightly downhill on singletrack worn smooth from the mountain bikers.
The only other tricky part comes when you make the left (north) turn off the Loop Trail to the unnamed doubletrack trail that leads back to Poo Pond and, eventually, Sinclair Wash. There are no signs, but look for a wood fence and gate to the left. If you keep going straight on the Loop Trail, you’ll go about six miles to Country Club Drive, perhaps slightly longer than you intended.
It was on the way back to Sinclair Wash, on the part of the trail that borders the Rio de Flag, that I encountered the birders.
So many birds were flitting about in the cool of the morning that I couldn’t identify them even if I knew anything about ornithology, but the birders were so intensely focused that they failed to return my greeting upon passing. Or maybe they were annoyed that my presence loping by was disturbing the specimens being observed.
I fully expect some angry emails from birders, wondering, OMG, why I felt the need to write about their spot.