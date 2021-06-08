Outdoors: Visiting a popular Flagstaff trail loop, sans bagels

After that pleasant first-mile warmup, and upon reaching the sewage-treatment waterhole (cheekily nicknamed the Poo Pond), you reach the AZT and the short but hellacious climb.

There’s history in this mini-hill, which is barely 0.1 of mile in distance, but gains 98 feet, a 15.9% uphill grade. It’s a popular “segment” on the running and cycling social-media app Strava, where fastest-known-time obsessed folks vie for supremacy. Two elites hold the records, 2008 Olympian Andrew Lemoncello (37 seconds, set in 2015) and NAZ Elite marathoner Kellyn Taylor (55 seconds, set in 2020). Please note, though, that it appears Taylor clocked that women’s mark on a routine afternoon run following a morning workout, meaning she may not have even been trying to set a record.

In any event, whether you’re like Andrew and Kellyn or like me (unofficially the slowest-known-time champ), once you make that climb, the rest of the trip is basically flat or rolling. You go through several meadows and copses of Ponderosa pines on the AZT part — just remember to keep an eye on the directional signs so as not to make a wrong turn at various social side trails along the way.