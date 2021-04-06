Outdoors: Twisty saguaros greet you along the Black Canyon Trail

After a while, frankly, it all sort of blurred together. How many cholla and columnar cacti can a guy see before getting jaded? (That’s a rhetorical question, by the way; please don’t email me your answers.) You traverse some washes and rock gardens, so that spices things up. You also cross a few jeep trails that keep you alert — the Black Canyon Trail itself, though, is non-motorized — but after a while, you pine for, say, the grandeur of a copse of ponderosa pines.

That’s when I stumbled upon the contortionist saguaro. It stood about 25 feet, meaning it probably was more than 100 years of age, and its Durga-like arms (oh, OK, branches) were bent every which way. There were, of course, branches curving upward, like awaiting a high-five from passersby, little, nubbly offshoots vying for room to grow.

What stopped in my tracks was the two arms that sloped downward and wrapped themselves around each other, almost as if it was purposely crossing arms in defiance. Here was a saguaro with attitude, as if saying to any predators or invasive humans, just try and mess with me. Forgive me for anthropomorphizing a plant. This one just had so much personality.