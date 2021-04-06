Outdoors: Twisty saguaros greet you along the Black Canyon Trail

Until I encountered the saguaro cactus contortionist, which clearly had been practicing its yoga poses out in the Sonoran desert, my reaction to the southern-most New River section of the lengthy Black Canyon Trail was kind of, well, meh.
Nothing much to write about here, which was a problem because I planned on writing about this freeway-close trail segment as part of our occasional look at forays Flagstaffians can squeeze in really fast on trip down the mountain to the Valley.
The Black Canyon Trail is iconic to Valleyites, running along the spine of central Arizona for about 80 miles, roughly parallel with Interstate 17. Hence, it is a convenient choice for those wanting to sneak in a hike or run before battling the metro Phoenix traffic. There are many starting points, such as Bumble Bee, or Drinking Snake, or the Black Canyon City trailhead, where pie awaits at the popular Rock City café there.
But, for reasons not worth detailing here, I wanted to get as much of the car drive out of the way as possible before tackling the Black Canyon Trail, so that meant exiting I-17 at New River and taking off from the Emery Henderson trailhead, the southernmost starting point of the Bureau of Land Management-operated singletrack.
Pulling into the expansive parking lot, eying the white-board message scrawled by the campground host — “Snakes Are Out!!” — with no little trepidation, you have a choice to make. Head north toward Black Canyon City for as long as your legs and lung capacity will allow, or head south for the final 4.9 miles of the trail, ending near the Ben Avery Shooting Range and the outlet store Mecca of Anthem.
Perhaps because I was already tired from the drive, and a tad wary because it was 21 degrees when I left Flagstaff and already 63 degrees at 8:30 a.m. when I hit New River, I decided to take the easier of the two directions. Yeah, I know; such a lightweight. I made my decision after intense study of, oh, about 30 seconds: I simply took a gander at the rocky path headed north, with some obvious climbing up ahead, then looked at the relatively smooth and mostly flat path to the south.
South, it was.
On this day, I wanted to get a taste of desert trekking without really straining myself, channel my inner Edward Abbey without winding up like novelist Frank Norris’ character McTeague, dying alone amid the sage and cacti.
Off I set, and at first it was a nice change from Flagstaff. Man cannot live among ponderosa pine exclusively, lovely and stately as they may be; you need a variety in the landscape. And this segment of the Black Canyon Trail certainly provided that.
When you’re whizzing by on I-17, hell-bent on Phoenix, your eye just glazes over the sere and austere landscape surrounding the Black Canyon Trail. It’s just, you know, so much beige. Up close, however, it comes alive. Cactus wrens flit, snakes slither, using the ubiquitous cholla as places of respite. There is variety amid the seeming sameness. Barrel cacti and prickly pear make appearances, as do some pointy yucca and, of course, those famous succulent sentinels, the saguaro.
After a while, frankly, it all sort of blurred together. How many cholla and columnar cacti can a guy see before getting jaded? (That’s a rhetorical question, by the way; please don’t email me your answers.) You traverse some washes and rock gardens, so that spices things up. You also cross a few jeep trails that keep you alert — the Black Canyon Trail itself, though, is non-motorized — but after a while, you pine for, say, the grandeur of a copse of ponderosa pines.
That’s when I stumbled upon the contortionist saguaro. It stood about 25 feet, meaning it probably was more than 100 years of age, and its Durga-like arms (oh, OK, branches) were bent every which way. There were, of course, branches curving upward, like awaiting a high-five from passersby, little, nubbly offshoots vying for room to grow.
What stopped in my tracks was the two arms that sloped downward and wrapped themselves around each other, almost as if it was purposely crossing arms in defiance. Here was a saguaro with attitude, as if saying to any predators or invasive humans, just try and mess with me. Forgive me for anthropomorphizing a plant. This one just had so much personality.
But about the trail: This southern segment meanders on, the smartly-placed brown trail signs keeping you on coarse. I winded up not making it clear to the prison and the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Deadman Wash. There was only so much excitement I could take in a single morning; plus, I had to get to the Valley.
Back at the Emery Henderson Trailhead, I ran into two men who had emerged from the northern route toward Rock City after camping overnight. The trail, they said, was a bit more rugged and hilly going in that direction, and they complained they could hear I-17 traffic.
I crossed my arms, like that saguaro cactus, and congratulated myself for making a good choice.