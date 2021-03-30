Outdoors: Tunnel Springs climb leads to three enticing Flagstaff loop options

A few weeks back, the Daily Sun’s weekly “High Country Running” column mused upon people’s favorite hill in Flagstaff, and the responses were entertaining and edifying, though far from definitive. We’ve got a lot of hills ‘round here, and singling out just one is like being asked to choose your favorite child.
I was, however, a bit amused by this passage:
“Numerous people cited the trail behind Railroad Springs that starts between Adirondack Avenue and the railroad tracks. Jay Donosky wrote that runners gain 400 feet in half a mile on that trail.”
OK, so it is universally acknowledged by runners everywhere that we tend to exaggerate the difficulty of hills, the epic steepness and lung-searing hypoxic climbs that make every little rise seem as if you’re scaling Everest. It is understandable, then, that Mr. Donosky believes that the hill leading up to the Observatory Mesa open space is such a killer. It’s a tough climb, no doubt.
But, sorry, no way it’s a 400-foot elevation gain in a half mile. Not even close.
At most, it’s a 265-foot elevation gain in the first mile (not half-mile) to just beyond the water tank, then another 80 feet gain in the second mile to the junction with the Mars Hill Trail. It all depends, of course, on where you start, but nowhere on the FUTS in Railroad Springs would it add enough elevation to reach Mr. Donosky’s dizzying heights.
How would I know? Because that hill is literally within sight of my backyard.
I have, Sisyphus-like, run up it at least once a week for the past two years. I’ve scaled it in snow and in heat, slogging in the rain and during gales that make the ponderosa pines sway like drunkards. I know every rut and curve, every downed tree and pile of discarded branches, every slight slackening of the seemingly ceaseless climb that allows you to partially catch your breath and gird for the final push to the water tank.
I know, too, that the trail’s name officially is Tunnel Springs — though I’m sure scores of runners have given it their own profane nicknames.
There is much more to the Tunnel Springs Trail than just the climb, though, and this seems as good a time as any to highlight three loop courses — 11 miles, 8.6 miles, 5.9 miles — that make for a pleasant jaunt, once the blasted hill is behind you.
Some websites recommend starting the trek at the FUTS intersection of Railroad Springs Boulevard and Adirondack Street. But that’s a pretty heavily-traveled residential intersection, with not much street parking, and I’d certainly incur the wrath of my Railroad Springs neighbors if I promoted that option.
Instead, here’s a better place to start: Drive a little farther west on Adirondack to just past the intersection with Burlington Street. Park there. It’s kind of a buffer zone between the older development and a new subdivision, so there are empty lots where you can park.
There’s a tiny connector trail to the FUTS — I have christened it the Rufus Trail, because of a cross leaning against a pine tree with the memorialized message for a beloved canine: “I Love You Rufus: 1998-2008.” Make a right at Rufus, and you’re on the FUTS (officially the Santa Fe Trail, but nobody ever calls it that) heading downhill. Go through the tunnel under the railroad tracks and veer left uphill. In about a hundred yards, you’ll reach the gate that signals that start of the Tunnel Springs Trail.
I will not bore you with a blow-by-blow description of the Tunnel Springs climb, but I will caution that it can sneak up on you. Once you make that first swing left after passing a downed tree with an impressive exposed root system, the climbing begins in earnest. The Trail swoops right on several occasions and it just keeps going up, up, up.
To distract yourself, I suggest looking to your left down the slope. You might catch the train rumbling by or, farther off on the horizon, a view of the Naval Observatory on a hill in the Woody Mountain area. In any event, the worst of the climb is over by the time you reach the big green water tank. You still have some uphill ahead of you, a steady rise of about 100 feet over a mile, but nothing taxing like the first mile.
It is at the junction of the Tunnel Springs and Mars Hill Trail where you’ll have to decide how far afield you want to go. There are three options:
• 5.9 miles total: Turn right onto Mars Hill and take it all the way down – there’s a nasty 13% downhill grade involved – to Thorpe Park, before turning right at the disc golf course and taking the trail to its end at the tennis courts. Turn right on a paved service road, then go right on W. Mountvale Avenue, a sharp uphill, then a quick left on Spring Street, which dead-ends at Old Town Park.
Cross the grass of the park and slip through a hole in the fence to get on the dirt road that runs parallel to (but far enough away from) the railroad tracks. It’s two miles of rolling hills (in all, about 250 feet of elevation game) until you get back to Rufus.
• 8.6 miles total: Turn right on Mars Hill and take it for 0.2 of a mile before turning left on the Observatory Mesa Trail. That smooth trail footing you enjoyed now ceases. It’s rocky, but flat as it travels the length of the top of the mesa before winding downward to a housing tract and, in a few more yard, the Karen Cooper section of the FUTS. Turn right (south) and stay on the FUTS to the West Flagstaff Little League fields and the historic “flagstaff.”
Keep on the trail with Frances Short Pond on your left and veer right onto the signed Mars Hill Trail. You’ll have to bear with some pavement passing through the softball fields and Thorpe Dog Bark, but you’ll eventually climb back onto the dirt Mars Trail. Make a left (south) at the disc golf course and continue back the same way as the shorter loop.
• 11 miles total: Turn left at the junction with the Mars Hill Trail. You’ll now be on Forest Road 515 heading west. It’s a smooth path until, a mile in, you make a right onto FR 9113C, which is rocky and a slight uphill climb. You now are getting deep into the mesa, and you make a left at the gate for FR 506. Stay on 506 heading toward looming A1 Mountain for about three miles — don’t veer off at several junctions — and it eventually ends back at FR 515. Turn left and head three miles back to the Tunnel Springs Trail, and a pleasant two-mile downhill back to Rufus.
Except for the initial Tunnel Springs climb, you will only gain about 600 feet total on any of the three loops. Stop by and say hello after finishing. Don’t mind my dogs. Their barks are friendly.