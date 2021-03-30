Outdoors: Tunnel Springs climb leads to three enticing Flagstaff loop options

There’s a tiny connector trail to the FUTS — I have christened it the Rufus Trail, because of a cross leaning against a pine tree with the memorialized message for a beloved canine: “I Love You Rufus: 1998-2008.” Make a right at Rufus, and you’re on the FUTS (officially the Santa Fe Trail, but nobody ever calls it that) heading downhill. Go through the tunnel under the railroad tracks and veer left uphill. In about a hundred yards, you’ll reach the gate that signals that start of the Tunnel Springs Trail.

I will not bore you with a blow-by-blow description of the Tunnel Springs climb, but I will caution that it can sneak up on you. Once you make that first swing left after passing a downed tree with an impressive exposed root system, the climbing begins in earnest. The Trail swoops right on several occasions and it just keeps going up, up, up.

To distract yourself, I suggest looking to your left down the slope. You might catch the train rumbling by or, farther off on the horizon, a view of the Naval Observatory on a hill in the Woody Mountain area. In any event, the worst of the climb is over by the time you reach the big green water tank. You still have some uphill ahead of you, a steady rise of about 100 feet over a mile, but nothing taxing like the first mile.