Outdoors: Trail riding at the Historic Hitchin' Post Stables in Flagstaff

The sun is shining, the breeze is light, the forest is springing to life everywhere you look, and the soft crunch of hooves follow in your wake as you make your way down the trail into Walnut Canyon. What better way to spend a relaxed Sunday outside, leisurely plodding through the forest on the back of a horse?

The Historic Hitchin’ Post Stables, located off of Lake Mary Road and recently reopened under new ownership by the Heckathorn family, provides a wonderful, frontier experience for folks of all ages and ability.

I took the opportunity last Sunday to join Bess Sisneros, the stable’s new manager, on their two-hour trail ride. The loop takes you out and back from the corral through part of Walnut Canyon on the Arizona Trail. The three-hour ride will take you up top to the ridge of Walnut Canyon, where you are able to briefly dismount and enjoy a snack and the view.

I have always had a love for riding; in fact, I started lessons when I was 10 years old. I went on to compete for a while before eventually working with horses -- cleaning stalls, training, and teaching riding skills -- off and on throughout my adult life. It’s always been something I can fall back on and I often joke that I sometimes prefer equine company to that of people. If you’ve ever desired to spend an hour, or two, or three, on horseback enjoying warm weather and lovely views, the Hitchin’ Post is the place to go.

In addition to the stable’s easy fun and picture perfect trails, the Hitchin’ Post has had a rich history during its tenure in Flagstaff. The facility at one point in time trained movie horses for Westerns which were filmed in and around Arizona. There were also overnight steak dinner campouts, sleigh rides, and people came in by buses to visit the old pumpkin patch during the fall. Many of these activities the new staff at the Hitchin’ Post hope to bring back to their beautiful little property, someday. Currently, the facility boasts only seven trail horses with room for plenty more as the business grows.

From the moment you step foot on the property, the experience at the Hitchin’ Post is a breeze. After you check into your ride, you’ll sign a waiver of liability and the staff will ask you about your previous experience with horses. If this is your first time, no need to worry -- your wranglers are there to take care of you. The horses are already fed, watered, and tacked up for the day and the wranglers will match you with the horse best suited to your ability.

The horses themselves are professionals. Despite an innate desire to snack at the grasses growing along the way, the horses know what to do and they’ve got the trail mapped like the back of their ... hoof? Well, they certainly know them better than me. All you have to do is mount up -- with the assistance of a mounting block and wrangler -- and then once you’re in line your horse will follow the horse in front of them.

When it comes to moving up or downhill, your trail guide will give you simple instructions on how to balance your body and give your horse enough head. That is, enough rein that they too can see where they’re going as they pick their way over and around rocks.

Your wrangler will lead you out and away from the corral and into the forest. From there you’ll find yourself in a small tributary canyon that will eventually lead you into Walnut Canyon where the limestone cliffs rise majestically out from a field of tall, waving grasses and, depending on the time of year, native Arizona wildflowers. Then the trail eventually dips back into the forest and loops around to the stable and without you realizing how long it’s been, two hours have passed and it’s time to return to the stable, where the horses will be given water and treats as they take a break and wait for their next group of guests to arrive.

This is the experience that myself and four other riders had last Sunday when we visited the Hitchin’ Post. It’s certainly not as bold or tiring as other outdoor activities I enjoy engaging in -- be it skiing, hiking, biking or climbing -- but being on horseback is a great way to get outside and soak up some vitamin D when you’re not feeling quite up to pushing your physical limits. The staff is kind and knowledgeable, the views are a sight worth seeing, and the horses are very calm and friendly. Horses are even known to provide therapeutic benefits as well.

If you decide to try it out for yourself and take a trail ride, the Historic Hitchin’ Post Stables off of Lake Mary Road has a wonderful outdoor experience waiting for you. For more info, visit https://historichitchinpoststables.com.

