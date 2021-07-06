Outdoors: To the Pipeline and beyond: Explore the unmarked social trails that add spice to the trek

If you look at Pipeline on a map, it looks like a straight shot heading east and slightly south, and you’d presume it was pancake flat. You’d presume wrong. There are a couple dips and rises that allow you to test your climbing chops. In fact, according to the just-released ninth edition of Emmitt Barks Cartography’s Flagstaff Trail Map, you gain 270 feet of elevation going one way.

There is only one tricky part to Pipeline, where you must veer from the wide path briefly onto singletrack. It comes when you hit the fenced off area near a lengthy church parking lot. Just look for the arrows heading north along a fence line and then keep veering east until, at last, the wide path resumes on the far side of the parking lot.

The Pipeline Trail is great for nosy people who enjoy catching glimpses of some of the expansive backyards of east Flagstaff residents. There are some funky sights — installations, I guess you’d call them — as well, including a homemade bench constructed from skis and a jerry-rigged target practice range with a poster (riddled with holes) of an elk affixed to stacked hay bales. I assume, and sincerely hope, it’s an archery range, not a shooting range, since, you know, it’s built on a gas pipeline and all.