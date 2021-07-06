Outdoors: To the Pipeline and beyond: Explore the unmarked social trails that add spice to the trek

Editor's Note: Due to wildfires and temporary closures of the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, as well as various city and FUTS trails, be sure to check ahead and see if restrictions are still in place.
Decades ago, when my face was a smooth peach instead of the withered gourd it is now, I needed to know exactly where I was going on trail runs.
This was a time before GPS and fancy gizmos. I wrote down directions — turn left at the tank about a mile east, then right at the hole in the fence — on a slip of paper, hoping I wouldn’t sweat so much that it would render the note indecipherable and I’d get hopelessly, horribly lost.
Back then, I would’ve hated traversing the area at the south and east base of Mount Elden, the numerous unmarked, though well-trod, “social” trails that are offshoots from the wide and exceedingly well-marked Pipeline Trail. Back then, I would have stuck to the sure path — Pipeline — and done a rather pedestrian out-and-back and called it a day.
I’ve learned to be less rigid in my fast-approaching senescence, less bound to the road more traveled. So what if you get a tad lost on occasion? My cognitive acuity hasn’t slackened so much that I can’t find my way back to the main course, especially in that stretch of east Flagstaff area between Buffalo Park and Fat Man’s Loop.
All you have to do, if you find yourself wandering aimlessly on a singletrack path bereft of directional signs or even helpful cairns, is to crane your neck and locate the looming presence of Mount Elden. That’s north, by the way, as if you could miss it.
If you want to get back to Pipeline, and you’re to the south, heading toward the mountain will redirect you. And if you are in a similar situation north of Pipeline, on those shaded and boulder-strewn singletracks near the Elden slabs, just find a social trail heading downhill to the south. The Pipeline will find you.
Of course, you can have a pleasant outing sticking to Pipeline, which, as its name suggests, is a wide jeep path with a gas pipeline buried underneath. It runs west-to-east for 3.8 miles until it runs headlong into the granite boulders of Elden.
Let’s highlight Pipeline first, before delving into the myriad options of its offshoots.
I like to start my Pipeline excursions at Buffalo Park. Parking is plentiful there, and it’s a straight shot on the Arizona Trail from the park, down a rocky path and into the foothills, where you look for the Pipeline directional sign 1.4 miles in. This means you’ll cut out the western-most 0.8 of a mile of Pipeline, to where it starts at Elden Lookout Road. You’ll know you are on Pipeline not only by the wide, (mostly) smooth dirt path but also by the periodic yellow markers put up by El Paso Natural Gas.
If you look at Pipeline on a map, it looks like a straight shot heading east and slightly south, and you’d presume it was pancake flat. You’d presume wrong. There are a couple dips and rises that allow you to test your climbing chops. In fact, according to the just-released ninth edition of Emmitt Barks Cartography’s Flagstaff Trail Map, you gain 270 feet of elevation going one way.
There is only one tricky part to Pipeline, where you must veer from the wide path briefly onto singletrack. It comes when you hit the fenced off area near a lengthy church parking lot. Just look for the arrows heading north along a fence line and then keep veering east until, at last, the wide path resumes on the far side of the parking lot.
The Pipeline Trail is great for nosy people who enjoy catching glimpses of some of the expansive backyards of east Flagstaff residents. There are some funky sights — installations, I guess you’d call them — as well, including a homemade bench constructed from skis and a jerry-rigged target practice range with a poster (riddled with holes) of an elk affixed to stacked hay bales. I assume, and sincerely hope, it’s an archery range, not a shooting range, since, you know, it’s built on a gas pipeline and all.
Those who stray from the Pipeline and explore the social trails to the south will get an even closer view of those lovely homes. From Buffalo Park, take the Arizona Trail until you reach the first major, unmarked trail junction (you’ve gone too far if you reach the Pipeline sign), and you’ll find yourself on shaded singletrack close enough to shake hands with residents sipping their morning coffee.
Eventually, though, you’ll have to veer north to Pipeline. But now you can explore the many social trails to the north that lead to spots for climbers and such historical markers as the Elden Homestead Site.
For those anal-retentive types that abhor mere wandering and crave a real destination to their hikes or runs, may I suggest you take a gander at Elden Spring in the designated Environmental Study Area? There actually is a wooden sign pointing you to the spring; it’s nearly impossible to get lost. There, you’ll find something rare in these parts: water. Not a lot, mind you, but any water is welcome.
There are plenty of unmarked trails heading west on the way back to Pipeline and the AZT/Buffalo Park. You may take a circuitous path in getting there but, as I’ve learned with age if not wisdom, that’s where the fun lies.