Outdoors: Throwing shade -- the good kind -- on the Salida Gulch Trail near Prescott

Google sent me the quickest way to Lynx Creek Trailhead, via S. Lynx Creek Road. Big mistake. After winding my way through some hillside mansions, I followed the road to its dead-end destination, where the dirt parking lot was located. Only the metal gate was locked tightly. I could see cars, and a few milling hikers, in the lot. But I couldn’t drive past the gate, nor could I park on the road, because the home owner had bought up Home Depot’s entire stock of “No Parking” signs.

That was when I finally dug up the Prescott map from deep in my glove compartment and read the admonition: “Do not access from north.” The way to the lot is to drive farther on SR 69 to Walker Road and then make a left on FR 9401T (the continuation of Lynx Creek Road) to gain access to the large lot.

From there, it’s just a short scurry through a dry creek bed for the Salida Gulch Loop, signed at Trail 95. I had wanted to take a two-mile out-and-back detour on the Johns Tank Trail (No. 94) to catch a glimpse of Lynx Lake from on high, but a sign posed at the trailhead said it was closed for bald eagle nesting until June 1.

But 4.1 miles was enough, especially since even with the gulch’s shade, it was getting warm. Then again, the chill of Flagstaff mornings had not acclimated me to the heat just yet.