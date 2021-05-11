Outdoors: Throwing shade -- the good kind -- on the Salida Gulch Trail near Prescott

My, what a lovely day. A Magritte sky, scattered puffy cotton clouds against an impossibly blue horizon, the San Francisco Peaks adding a vivid exclamation point.
Shame, then, that this was the morning I’d planned to leave the beloved Flagstaff trails behind and head south to traverse a trail near Prescott.
Why? Because that’s just what I do, occasionally. I also had to be in the Valley later that day for an appointment, so I figured it was a fine time to add another installment of our series pointing out paths to quickly do somewhat near Interstate 17 on the way to Phoenix.
The closer I got to the Salida Gulch Trail, the intended destination east of Prescott, the more fretful I became. It was getting warm on this spring morning, my car’s LED temperature reading climbing to 70 degrees by the time I hit the final stretch, State Route 69.
What I didn’t see in these final miles driving to the trailhead was any hint of shade. I brought no water, not a real problem since Salida Gulch’s distance measures only 4.1 miles. Call me a wimp, but a hot run in the high desert into direct sunlight is not my idea of fun. And isn’t that why we run or hike or mountain bike on these trails — for enjoyment, not to endure a suffer-fest?
I remained hopeful, though. The definition of “gulch” — a narrow and steep-sided ravine marking the course of a fast stream — held promise.
Maybe there would be riparian lushness along the banks. Maybe there would be shade, glorious shade, from trail-lined trees. Maybe there would be running waters to splash on my face.
Only the latter wish proved fruitless. Lynx Creek, which bisects Salida Gulch, was devoid of spring runoff, nary a drop of moisture. But the area itself was exceedingly shaded, especially on the eastern side, keeping me from overheating sans water bottle.
Perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised. Salida Gulch, just to the east of popular boating area Lynx Lake, hugs the western edge of the Prescott National Forest, so a variety of arboristic delights await.
It lies in one of those transition zones between high desert and, well, the “deserty” desert, aka the Sonora. As such, the trail is lined with the slightly incongruous combination of alligator junipers and prickly pear cactus, ponderosa pines and yucca, walnut trees and sage, and tons of manzanita.
And there’s this bonus: You can stop and ogle some petroglyphs.
So, I was heartened by the time I started. The problem was that I set off from the wrong spot, a rookie mistake for those hikers and runners that trust Google Maps directions instead of taking an extra five minutes to consult the glossy, multi-colored City of Prescott Trails and Outdoor Recreation Map, which I snagged the last time I was in town.
Google sent me the quickest way to Lynx Creek Trailhead, via S. Lynx Creek Road. Big mistake. After winding my way through some hillside mansions, I followed the road to its dead-end destination, where the dirt parking lot was located. Only the metal gate was locked tightly. I could see cars, and a few milling hikers, in the lot. But I couldn’t drive past the gate, nor could I park on the road, because the home owner had bought up Home Depot’s entire stock of “No Parking” signs.
That was when I finally dug up the Prescott map from deep in my glove compartment and read the admonition: “Do not access from north.” The way to the lot is to drive farther on SR 69 to Walker Road and then make a left on FR 9401T (the continuation of Lynx Creek Road) to gain access to the large lot.
From there, it’s just a short scurry through a dry creek bed for the Salida Gulch Loop, signed at Trail 95. I had wanted to take a two-mile out-and-back detour on the Johns Tank Trail (No. 94) to catch a glimpse of Lynx Lake from on high, but a sign posed at the trailhead said it was closed for bald eagle nesting until June 1.
But 4.1 miles was enough, especially since even with the gulch’s shade, it was getting warm. Then again, the chill of Flagstaff mornings had not acclimated me to the heat just yet.
Online accounts of the loop indicated that the boulder sporting the petroglyphs was on the east side of the trail, a half-mile after the start. There were plenty of rocks at the half-mile mark, but none with rock art. I kept stopping, every 20 feet or so, to peer at more trailside rocks. No luck. Finally, at the 0.8 of a mile mark, there it was — a single large boulder whose rough canvas featured etched swirls and symbols.
You’ll want to start the journey on the east side not just because you’ll get to see the petroglyphs sooner. The east path is a much gentler climb to the top of the ridge, where expansive views of the Bradshaw Mountains await. It’s a 349-foot climb over two miles heading east; starting west, it’s 460 feet, with some hairpin switchbacks.
It was pleasant to get the elevation gain out of the way early and cruise down the switchbacks on a relative smooth path considering it’s a ravine and all. There’s slightly less shade on the western descent, and I was feeling the heat.
But it wasn’t anything like the 91-degree scorcher that passed for “spring” in Phoenix.