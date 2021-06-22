Outdoors: This Arizona Trail segment is like an open book

I bent and got a closer look. It was a torn page from a book, the title in the header reading, “They Came to a Valley.” How fitting, because I was about to enter a valley studded by pines and juniper and tall grass waving in the breeze. It was Page 414 from the book, and try as I might to follow the narrative, it was missing too much to discern full meaning.

Here’s an excerpt: “And Ike came within a whisker of being hun … (tear) … thief. Which proves that a good raising will tel … (tear) … it time.”

Normally, I will pick up detritus on the trail and dispose of it later but, after considerable contemplation, I chose to leave the torn page where it lay.

Who knows, the hiker might notice that the page was missing from the novel and backtrack to retrieve it. Hey, it could happen? I could just picture the frustration of the thru-hiker curling into a sleeping bag, cracking the spine on “They Came to the Valley” and discovering the missing page. What would come to poor Ike? Was he ever hanged or not?