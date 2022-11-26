Outdoors: The Bass Trails: The original highway across the Grand Canyon

One 120 years ago in 1902, Francois Matthes arrived at the south rim of the Grand Canyon to begin three years of topographic surveys that produced the first detailed maps of the heart of the canyon. To conduct some of his work on the North Rim, he needed to find a route that crossed the canyon. While there were a handful of trails off the South Rim, only the Bass trails would serve in getting him, his men, his supplies and horses to the North Rim.

In the middle of October on the North Rim, the aspens are turning golden and tourist activity is waning. Also falling are inner-canyon temperatures and so this is a perfect time to do some hiking on the north side of Grand Canyon. With my buddy John Eastwood, we headed up for six days exploring the North Bass Trail, once part of the only “highway” across the canyon so many years ago.

Our plan had been to go down the trail and come back on a bushwhacking route to Lancelot Point. To make that work we had an extra day on the rim so we could hike out to Lancelot and then fix ropes on the upper part of the route, down in the Coconino and Supai layers, for our climb out many days later. While I had done this grueling hike through the forest twice before, it seemed harder than ever. The trees and bushes were thick, the locust were constantly snagging at us with their long thorns and the numerous fallen trees presented constant obstacles. John estimated that we had only covered about a mile over our first two hours!

We reached the point at 1:30 p.m. and decided that we didn’t have time to descend to fix our ropes. So, our plan changed to just spending all of our time on and around the North Bass Trail.

On our first day down the trail we had overcast clouds and later in the morning they looked more threatening to the south and east. We knew we were on the edge of a big storm and were lucky to only get some light sprinkles in the mid-afternoon.

The trail had fallen into disrepair over the years, and when I first hiked it in the early 1990s, one had to pay careful attention to route-finding. In 2005 some serious rehabilitation was done and the trail was much improved. I hiked it in 2009 and just flew down the trail. But, nature has chipped away at the trail and while parts are still in very good shape, there are long stretches, especially through the Supai rock layer, that are best guesses and a tangled mess.

One of the interesting features here is that Matthes’ crew installed benchmarks along the trail, showing the elevation at various points. There are eleven of these shown on the old maps between the rim and Bass’ old camp on Shinumo Creek. We tried to keep a lookout for these, and felt like we did a good job having found seven markers.

The trail was very much overgrown in the Redwall, and our descent was slow. Somewhere near the bottom we made a wrong turn and had to fight our way through the thick brush and steep slopes to reach the dry creek bed. We followed the bed down for 10 to 15 minutes until we found water and a big enough space for our camp. Although pinned in by towering cliffs, the weather forecast was calling for a clear night and we did not worry about any possibility of flash flooding.

Technically we were in Muav Canyon and following White Creek. Our objective for the next day was to continue down until we reached Shinumo Creek, which is the major water source in this part of the Canyon and which flows down to the Colorado River. We weren’t hurried as we hiked under blue skies and in warm temperatures, reaching the creek at about 5 p.m.

Before the trail restoration in 2005, hikers would typically continue down White Creek, dropping into the Tapeats narrows and following them to Shinumo. But the original trail left White Creek just before the narrows, heading up to a high saddle and then back down to Shinumo Creek.

Now that this portion of the trail has been improved it has become the preferred route.

For the next two nights we camped near the creek. It is like a holiday when you don’t have to put the pack on your back.

We hiked down the creek on our layover day. Bass’ main camp was only about an hour farther down the creek. There we met some river runners who were spending the day exploring the area. One of the objectives I had for this day was to get a photo that would match up with one taken by Matthes in 1902. I had to go off from my memory, so I took many and when I got home I was able to see that I had a nice match.

We followed the trail up to a high spot that overlooks the Colorado River, still 500 feet below us (and where the river runners were camped). We returned to the creek and followed it back to our camp. We had waded across at a couple of places on the way down, but the flow was very low and we managed to hop across on rocks on our way back. During the spring or the summer monsoons, this creek can be a raging torrent and crossing would be much more dangerous.

We had thought to spend a third night at the same camping spot but decided to move up the creek about 20 minutes to a spot opposite the mouth of White Creek. We got our first indication of some of the massive deterioration that has occurred here over the past few years from enormous rain storms. The debris at the mouth of White Creek has created a mini-lagoon in Shinumo. Besides visiting some ancient Indigenous people's ruins in the area we spent some time lounging around this idyllic spot.

The next day we started up White Creek, planning on two days to hike out to the rim. Nine years ago I hiked down White Creek and there was a bypass close to the mouth and even signs of trail construction for the bypass. But, on this trip we saw no bypass and came directly up the bed all the way! Farther up we saw that the bed had been scoured quite a bit, with little, or no, vegetation growing -- not at all like my past experiences here.

Near the exit we made sure to get a photo with a big boulder wedged into the top of the narrows, very much like a famous photo taken by the Kolb Brothers back around the year 1900. The scramble out of the narrows was brushy and overgrown, a testament to the fact that hikers today take the original route, coming out lower down in Shinumo.

We had hoped to get to the top of the Redwall before stopping for the night, but we ended up at the same camping spot we used on the way down. Well, it had the advantage of having water, so it wasn’t a bad choice. And, we did want to be more careful ascending the Redwall, and it would be better to do that when we were alert and well-rested the next day.

On our sixth, and final, day in the canyon we got an early start, soon reaching the bottom of the Redwall. It took us two hours to get to the top, but we were meticulous about following the actual trail and we were using some pocket pruners to cut back some of the vegetation as an aid to future hikers. And we met the first group of these hikers while we were traversing along the top of the Redwall back to the bed of Muav Canyon -- a group of at least 10 girls headed down. They were in good spirits and I suspect that they made it all the way to Shinumo before camping for the evening.

Climbing up the bed of Muav Canyon, it is 500 feet in elevation to the well-constructed portion of the trail. This took us two hours and it was a fight to get through all the brush, bushes and trees. Most of the time one isn’t really sure that there is a trail here. But, if all goes well, you’ll come to a spot where some stone steps lead out of the bed and where the 5,697’ benchmark is located.

From here there is a nice trail, although occasionally overgrown, all the way to the saddle which lies between the rim and Powell Plateau, and then all the way up to the trailhead -- which we reached at about 5 p.m. A bit below the saddle, we met a group of three guys heading down. I told them that there were good camping spots on the trail along the top of the Redwall, but I was quite sure that they would not have made it that far before darkness descended on them.

We decided to camp on the rim for another night in the relative luxury of John’s camper. The next morning we were on our way home. In the intervening week, all the aspen leaves look to have shed their leaves and color. We stopped at Jacob Lake for breakfast (and cookies, of course) before taking a modern-day highway back to Flagstaff.