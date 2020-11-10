Outdoors: Taking the scenic route to Fat Man's Loop

One thing to know about Sandy Seep: It is deceptively steep. Coming at the beginning of the journey, you aren’t warmed up and prepared for the steady, if subtle, ascension. You gain, according to my calculation, 221 feet on Sandy Seep, then another 72 feet on the rolling Christmas Tree, which runs parallel to the Christmas Tree Estates neighborhood and KOA Kampground (but far enough away that it doesn’t intrude on the experience).

Look at it this way, doing Fat Man’s from Sandy Seep gets your joints well lubricated for the Fat Man’s boulder-hopping climb and descent (540 feet of elevation gain). If you started from the ranger station trailhead then the climbing and rock gardens begins at once.

But, you might be asking, is Fat Man’s Loop worth the effort of either battling for a parking space or taking the long route via Sandy Seep?

Absolutely.

My only quibble is with the name. Because I am a sensitive soul who is acutely aware of body-image issues, I really had a problem with the fat-shaming going on here. I didn’t know the origin of the sobriquet beforehand, so I figured that whoever named the trail took a gander at the large, bulbous granite boulders and personified them into the figure of a corpulent gentleman.