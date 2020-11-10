Outdoors: Taking the scenic route to Fat Man's Loop

Only once have I parked at the trailhead next to the Flagstaff Ranger District Office, that time being last summer when I made an ill-advised stab at what turned out to be a Slowest Known Time attempt on the Elden Lookout climb. (I didn’t get the record, alas.)
The lot was packed that day, absolutely overflowing. That lot is always packed. Count on it. Every time I drive by on Highway 89, there are cars filling the spaces and, on weekends, spilling out onto the access road.
So the other day, when I wanted to run the expressively-named Fat Man’s Loop, an offshoot of the Elden climb that begins at that very trailhead, my options were to (1) arrive way early on this Sunday morning, before sunrise; or (2) start at a more sane hour from somewhere else.
Option 2 it was.
Not many know that there is another trailhead, Sandy Seep, a mere two miles north of the ranger station office on 89. That's despite the fact that rangers publicize this alternative and, as part of the proposed Mt. Elden/Dry Lake Hills Recreation Planning Project, want to expand the parking area there.
On this Sunday morning, at the civilized hour of 8:30, I pulled into the popular lot close to the ranger office. As expected, all the spaces were taken. I saw license plates from Texas, Missouri and the ubiquitous California offerings. I turned the car around and got back on 89 heading to Sandy Seep, where three cars dotted a lot that could easily handle more than a dozen.
I pulled in, feeling more than a little smug.
Seems to me, there are two reasons why few use Sandy Seep: the signage for the left turn off of 89 is easy to miss, a small directional sign with a hiker icon on the east side of the road; and, perhaps the bigger one, it adds a few miles to the run or hike.
If you start from the ranger station office, traversing Fat Man’s Loop is only 2.1 miles, a straight shot up the slopes and then a winding curve north and east back down to the starting point. Nothing wrong with a short, brisk trek. Starting at Sandy Seep, however, and combining that trail with the Christmas Tree Trail to reach Fat Man’s makes it a 7.5-mile round trip.
That’s a nonstarter for some. Others, though, will cherish the serenity and solitude of the addition 2.5 miles (one way) of rolling singletrack through meadows dotted with alligator juniper and ponderosa pines before joining the hiking hordes to tackle the big boulders on the east Elden slopes. I saw nary another soul on Sandy Seep or Christmas Tree trails coming or going, a stark contrast to the steady stream of folks on Fat Man’s.
Support Local Journalism
Most people who park at Sandy Seep use that as a jumping off point for a segment of the Arizona Trail heading either south-east under 89 and into Picture Canyon or go north on the combined Little Elden/AZT Trail toward Schultz Pass. But a sharp left after 1.5 miles on Sandy Seep will take you right to Fat Man’s in another mile or so.
One thing to know about Sandy Seep: It is deceptively steep. Coming at the beginning of the journey, you aren’t warmed up and prepared for the steady, if subtle, ascension. You gain, according to my calculation, 221 feet on Sandy Seep, then another 72 feet on the rolling Christmas Tree, which runs parallel to the Christmas Tree Estates neighborhood and KOA Kampground (but far enough away that it doesn’t intrude on the experience).
Look at it this way, doing Fat Man’s from Sandy Seep gets your joints well lubricated for the Fat Man’s boulder-hopping climb and descent (540 feet of elevation gain). If you started from the ranger station trailhead then the climbing and rock gardens begins at once.
But, you might be asking, is Fat Man’s Loop worth the effort of either battling for a parking space or taking the long route via Sandy Seep?
Absolutely.
My only quibble is with the name. Because I am a sensitive soul who is acutely aware of body-image issues, I really had a problem with the fat-shaming going on here. I didn’t know the origin of the sobriquet beforehand, so I figured that whoever named the trail took a gander at the large, bulbous granite boulders and personified them into the figure of a corpulent gentleman.
Turns out, I was wrong. After reaching the highest elevation point of the trek and starting the descent, you turn a corner and reach a cool geologic feature. Two massive boulders extrude onto the path. They almost touch at about six feet off the ground and leave perhaps a four- and five-foot gap at the base. Most people can pass unobstructed but, if you’re carrying a more than a few extra pounds, things might get a little tricky.
Here’s the explanation on the Coconino National Forest website: “One of these (rock formations) is a bit of a tight squeeze, hence the trail's name.”
I will grant you this: The name is descriptive. Calling the trail Big Boulder or Girthful Granite just doesn’t have the same appeal. Then again, the trail might not be so widely used by locals and visitors if the Fat Man handle were not so alluring.
Or not. Regardless, it’s a fun loop replete with boulders galore and views of the east side of Flagstaff and Doney Park from on high.
Yes, after completing the loop, there’s the 2.5 miles trek back to the Sandy Seep Trailhead. But, remember, it’s a steady downhill going back. Then, driving back on 89 toward Flagstaff, you can feel superior to those who squeezed into the more popular trailhead lot.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.